“I think that me and Kirk decided a long time ago, you know, we both grew up from two totally different walks of life,” she said. “He’s from Harlem; I was born in Decatur, Illinois, so neither of us was born with anything special, no silver spoons or any of that, but we wanted to be the first to create that for our family. “And not just silver spoons, but generational wealth. Making sure that we’re thinking about the future and always thinking ahead and for our children and grandchildren and things moving forward. Now, more than ever, everyone is looking at life like, ‘Hold on, let me get it together,’ because life in this world is crazy. And that’s what Kirk and I have been trying to do for the last few years to just try to line it up, get these kids to understand the importance of work ethic, family business and all of that type of stuff. It’s a work in progress for sure, but that’s something that we definitely want to accomplish as husband and wife.”