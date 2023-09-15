As Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta gears up for its return, show veteran Rasheeda Frost says the latest installment of the hit reality show is “emotional, yet deep.”
“I think we’re on a healing journey that turns out pretty good,” Frost told Blavity’s Shadow & Act Unscripted. She recalls her relationship with her husband, Kirk Frost, and how it has evolved in front of the eyes of many throughout the years.
“As far as Kirk and I’s relationship, we are just really in a good place,” she shared. “We’re really focused on family, our businesses and starting new things. I have my first fashion show this season, and I’ve been in fashion for such a long time and had never had one. Kirk’s amazing support and our continuing to grow and elevate as husband and wife through all of the years, 24 years of being married, it’s a lot.”
She also alluded to the legacy work they’ve been doing as a pair over and how the seeds they’ve planted through various business ventures like Pressed and Frost will blossom as generational wealth for their children.
“I think that me and Kirk decided a long time ago, you know, we both grew up from two totally different walks of life,” she said. “He’s from Harlem; I was born in Decatur, Illinois, so neither of us was born with anything special, no silver spoons or any of that, but we wanted to be the first to create that for our family. “And not just silver spoons, but generational wealth. Making sure that we’re thinking about the future and always thinking ahead and for our children and grandchildren and things moving forward. Now, more than ever, everyone is looking at life like, ‘Hold on, let me get it together,’ because life in this world is crazy. And that’s what Kirk and I have been trying to do for the last few years to just try to line it up, get these kids to understand the importance of work ethic, family business and all of that type of stuff. It’s a work in progress for sure, but that’s something that we definitely want to accomplish as husband and wife.”
Along with being an inspiration for their children and a shoulder for fellow castmates to lean on, Frost recalled a personal lesson she’s walked away with for herself after filming the most recent season in the Love & Hip Hop franchise.
“My biggest personal lesson is I want to be transparent. I want to be 100% myself. I don’t want to have to feel like I have to do or be anything other than me,” Frost explained. “I don’t want to be a part of anything that’s gonna make me feel like I have to do something that I don’t want to do. I want healthy energy and good people around me. I’m very selective about who I bring inside of my world now, and I’ve learned a lot through television and just through going over the years. It’s important, you know, the energy that you take in and what you put out.”
The latest season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, featuring veteran castmates like Kirk and Rasheeda Frost, as well as series newcomer and rap superstar Saucy Santana, kicks off Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.