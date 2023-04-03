Larry Morrow has been an entrepreneur for quite some time and understands what it takes to succeed in an industry driven by trial and error. With the recent opening of his new steakhouse, Morrow is resolute in making his mark on his hometown of New Orleans.
“I want to be the largest Black-owned hospitality group in the country,” Morrow told NOLA.com. “It’s already been written.”
He held a grand opening for Morrow Steak on June 7, offering patrons an ambiance reminiscent of authentic New Orleans. The restaurant seats around 125 people and is perfect for all special occasions, featuring a menu that blends classic steakhouse fare with innovative Asian-inspired dishes.
From prime beef, including tomahawk rib eye and wagyu steak, to marinated pork chops, king salmon and broiled snapper, Morrow’s Steak offers various options. Additionally, side items like lobster mac and cheese complement the menu, and vegan options like kung pao cauliflower are a nod to his Asian background, per NOLA.com.
Morrow shows no signs of slowing down. He is already planning his next moves, including phase two of Morrow Steaks in the coming months and launching Spicy Mango, a New Orleans Caribbean-fusion restaurant. His vision is for the French Quarter to become a hub for Black-owned dining establishments.
“We are going to light Frenchmen Street up,” Morrow said.
In a recent interview with Essence, Morrow discussed his blend of Black and Korean cultures, which he eloquently incorporates into the dishes at Sun Chong, his Korean- and Cajun-inspired restaurant that opened in 2023 in the French Quarter. He highlighted how these culinary influences reflect his diverse heritage and vision for New Orleans’ dining scene.
Morrow revealed that he opened the restaurant as a surprise to his grandmother, after whom he named the business, per Essence. He shared that the matriarch always had high hopes for his success.
“You’re the dragon of the family,'” Morrow recalled his grandmother telling him. “You’re the one that flies high.”
The 33-year-old prioritizes family above all else, which is evident in his close collaboration with his grandmother and his mother, Lenora Chong.
“It’s taught me a lot and matured me a lot to working with relatives. … It can be an obstacle,” Morrow told Axios. “I can’t walk away from [my mom]. It challenged both of us to learn how to operate with one another.”