“I want to be the largest Black-owned hospitality group in the country,” Morrow told NOLA.com. “It’s already been written.”

He held a grand opening for Morrow Steak on June 7, offering patrons an ambiance reminiscent of authentic New Orleans. The restaurant seats around 125 people and is perfect for all special occasions, featuring a menu that blends classic steakhouse fare with innovative Asian-inspired dishes.

From prime beef, including tomahawk rib eye and wagyu steak, to marinated pork chops, king salmon and broiled snapper, Morrow’s Steak offers various options. Additionally, side items like lobster mac and cheese complement the menu, and vegan options like kung pao cauliflower are a nod to his Asian background, per NOLA.com.