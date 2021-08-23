On Aug. 9, Latto will release her third album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, and the Atlanta rapper has launched a creative campaign in honor of the release.

In an Instagram post, the 25-year-old teased a video inspired by the iconic movie ATL. Latto depicts Lauren London’s ATL character New New in the trailer.

Additionally, Big Mama shared a hotline number on Instagram for fans to call. On the hotline, voice clips were played from the album’s featured talents, and it was left to fans’ imaginations who they heard on the call.

Taking it a step further, she covered public transportation buses with her album cover.

“Imagine u don’t like me but u gotta take the bus like damn that would suck,” Latto wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside her bus video.

She revealed the full Sugar Honey Iced Tea track list on Instagram on Wednesday. Featured artists include Coco Jones, Megan Thee Stallion, Ciara, Young Nudy, Hunxho, Mariah The Scientist and Teezo Touchdown.

Latto’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea track list:

1. “Georgia Peach”

2. “Big Mama”

3. “Blick Sum”

4. “Settle Down”

5. “Shrimp & Grits” Feat. Young Nudy

6. “There She Go”

7. “Brokey”

8. “Mimi (Interlude)”

9. “H&M”

10. “Copper Cove” Feat. Hunxho

11. “Ear Candy” Feat. Coco Jones

12. “Liquor”

13. “Squeeze” Feat. Megan Thee Stallion

14. “Good 2 U” Feat. Ciara

15. “Look What You Did” Feat. Mariah The Scientist

16. “Prized Possession” Feat. Teezo Touchdown

17. “S/O To Me”

Hip-hop enthusiasts on X are sharing their opinions on Latto’s upcoming project. Fans have been waiting for a third project following her 777 album in 2022.

There were even Cadillacs on the street in Atlanta covered in Lattos’ album cover, and fans who were able to witness them in person captured videos.

“Okay Latto with the promo!!” a fan wrote.

In June, Latto released the single “Big Mama.” “When the album drop pls listen in order & don’t skip big mama just cuz it’s already out I put a lot of effort into the sequence,” she captioned an Instagram post.