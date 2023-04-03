“We can’t stop, you know?” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. “We do have a purpose, all of us, and it’s important for my sons to see me moving forward with grief, not just curling up in a ball, because I curled up in a ball for a long time.”

“I’ve been extremely open with them about just the grief process as well as much as I can, but also, I’m just extremely intentional with them and really conscious of how I’m influencing them and how I’m showing up for them,” London told The Today Show in 2023. “I’m more compassionate now as a mother than I was before. And I have a teenager, so I’m doing some inner child teenage work with myself ’cause I want to understand him. They really keep me afloat.”