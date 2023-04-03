Lauren London took to social media to celebrate her son’s 15th birthday. The actress posted a congratulatory post, which featured her son Kameron Carter posing outside and leaning against a table.
“The Universe shifted with your presence,” part of her caption read. She also described him as “The Reason” and “The Heart of this family.”
London welcomed her son with rapper Lil Wayne in 2009. Carter and his famous dad often attend public events together like the 2022 ESPY Awards and basketball games, according to People. In 2016, London welcomed her second son, Kross Ermias Asghedom, with her late partner Nipsey Hussle. London has opened up about dealing with grief while parenting.
View this post on Instagram
“We can’t stop, you know?” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. “We do have a purpose, all of us, and it’s important for my sons to see me moving forward with grief, not just curling up in a ball, because I curled up in a ball for a long time.”
“I’ve been extremely open with them about just the grief process as well as much as I can, but also, I’m just extremely intentional with them and really conscious of how I’m influencing them and how I’m showing up for them,” London told The Today Show in 2023. “I’m more compassionate now as a mother than I was before. And I have a teenager, so I’m doing some inner child teenage work with myself ’cause I want to understand him. They really keep me afloat.”
Carter shared his own experience with grief during Nipsey Hussle’s memorial in April 2019. He recounted a dream he had.
“I was in a paradise and I was playing in the ocean water when Ermias popped up right behind me. He said, ‘What up killa,’ ’cause that’s my nickname to him,” he shared, according to People. “I turned around and I yelled his name and I gave him a hug.”
“I told my mom about the dream and after I told her I was thinking about it,” he added. “And I realized that Ermias told me what heaven was like. He told me it was paradise.”