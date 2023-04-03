According to Variety, Ticketmaster has removed dates for the U.S. leg of the Miseducation Anniversary Tour, and music fans received refund notifications for their accounts late Tuesday. Spokespeople for Lauryn Hill and tour promoter Live Nation have not provided a reason for the cancellation in the notices sent to ticketholders.

Ticket purchasers took to social media, sharing screenshots of the cancellation notices from Live Nation, which read, “Your event has been canceled. A refund will be on its way to your account soon.”

The highly anticipated reunion was set to start in Tampa and conclude at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 17, per Variety. Other scheduled dates included stops in New York and the group’s native New Jersey on September 20-21. Additional canceled dates were in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, and Milwaukee, with a total of 18 cities originally planned for the tour.