UPDATE: Lauryn Hill released the below statement about the cancellation, confirming UK and Europe shows are moving forward and said alleged that media headlines surrounding rescheduled shows due to an injury last year have resulted in low ticket sales.
Previously reported:
Just as “Killing Me Softly” hinted at unexpected turns, Lauryn Hill and the Fugees have delivered a surprising twist of their own—canceling their highly anticipated 2024 tour only three days before it was set to begin.
According to Variety, Ticketmaster has removed dates for the U.S. leg of the Miseducation Anniversary Tour, and music fans received refund notifications for their accounts late Tuesday. Spokespeople for Lauryn Hill and tour promoter Live Nation have not provided a reason for the cancellation in the notices sent to ticketholders.
Ticket purchasers took to social media, sharing screenshots of the cancellation notices from Live Nation, which read, “Your event has been canceled. A refund will be on its way to your account soon.”
The highly anticipated reunion was set to start in Tampa and conclude at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 17, per Variety. Other scheduled dates included stops in New York and the group’s native New Jersey on September 20-21. Additional canceled dates were in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, and Milwaukee, with a total of 18 cities originally planned for the tour.
According to Ticketmaster, several October tour dates in Europe —specifically in Manchester, England, Paris, Amsterdam, and other cities —have not yet been removed from the site. This is not the first time the group has canceled or altered their tour dates since 2021. The following year, they postponed North American dates due to COVID-19. Blavity reported that the group resumed touring in 2023 with 15 dates across the U.S., Canada, and Australia.
The now-canceled tour was the 25th-anniversary celebration of Hill’s classic debut solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared their thoughts on the situation.
Others shared that this is not a new experience for them, having previously seen Hill and her groupmates in concert.
ITS SO DISHEARTENING BEING A FAN OF LAURYN HILL. Last October, a hour before the show in Dallas, it was cancelled with no warning. I tried again this run even when EVERYONE clowned me saying I was foolish for trying. Cancelled AGAIN. I love Lauryn man. But damn yo. DO BETTER.
— P. Lo Jetson (@PLoJetson) August 6, 2024
I learned my lesson the first time they announced a tour. Bought tickets. Cancelled. Never believing the hype again lol
— Write Life (@TheQueenMuse1) August 7, 2024
People who don’t care enough for goers to never show up on time don’t deserve my dime. So I never even attempted to buy these tickets
— DJ Skillz (@RnBMaster) August 7, 2024
Lauryn Hill actually meant to do this days ago but she was late
— the World's Greatest Narcissist (@JAMnit_JAM) August 7, 2024