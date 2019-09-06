Big Baller Brand co-founder LaVar Ball is facing one of his toughest battles. TMZ reported on Wednesday that Ball was forced to have his foot amputated due to a serious health condition. A photo published by TMZ showed Ball with a smile on his face as he appeared to be leaving a hospital.
Ball rose to fame with the creation of his Big Baller Brand shoes and his vocal support for his three sons as they chased their basketball dreams. The BBB founder faced wide criticism as he went to various media outlets and unapologetically boasted about his brand and his sons. However, Ball and his sons are continuing to prove the doubters wrong.
Ball’s youngest son, Lamelo, has become one of the most popular players in the league playing with the Charlotte Hornets. Meanwhile, his son Lonzo returned from a serious injury this year to resurrect his career with the Chicago Bulls. The eldest son, LiAngelo, has become a viral sensation after recently releasing his song, “Tweaker.” Over the weekend, LiAngelo performed his song during the NBA All-Star festivities, WDHN reported.
Lonzo signed a two-year, $20 million contract extension in February, the New York Post reported. The Bulls guard sat out for more than two years after facing a knee injury in 2022, but he now appears to be back on track.
LaMelo made a quick impression in the NBA when he won the 2021 Rookie of the Year award while also being named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team. LiAngelo played in multiple countries as he pursued his hoop dreams, but he now appears to be settling into his music career.
The Ball family hasn’t yet released a public statement on LaVar’s health condition.