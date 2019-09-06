Ball rose to fame with the creation of his Big Baller Brand shoes and his vocal support for his three sons as they chased their basketball dreams. The BBB founder faced wide criticism as he went to various media outlets and unapologetically boasted about his brand and his sons. However, Ball and his sons are continuing to prove the doubters wrong.

Ball’s youngest son, Lamelo, has become one of the most popular players in the league playing with the Charlotte Hornets. Meanwhile, his son Lonzo returned from a serious injury this year to resurrect his career with the Chicago Bulls. The eldest son, LiAngelo, has become a viral sensation after recently releasing his song, “Tweaker.” Over the weekend, LiAngelo performed his song during the NBA All-Star festivities, WDHN reported.