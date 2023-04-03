Her daughter Jenny Lumet, screenwriter and producer, told The New York Times that she died at her home in Santa Monica, California, due to heart failure. Buckley is best remembered for her impactful writing and journalism.

Born on December 21, 1937, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she grew up in Brooklyn and Los Angeles. Buckley chose a different career path from her mother and earned a bachelor’s degree from Radcliffe College in Massachusetts in 1959. Her journalism career began shortly after that.

She was an intern in Paris with Marie Claire magazine, then returned to the United States and worked as a counselor with the National Scholarship Service and Fund for Negro Students. Three years later, Buckley was hired as a writer for Life Magazine, where she wrote newspaper and service wire articles, per the New York Times.