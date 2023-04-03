Howard University’s commencement ceremony is coming up soon. The event will be held on May 10, 2025, at 10 a.m. on The Yard.

The 157th Commencement will gather graduates from the HBCU’s 14 schools and colleges to receive bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. Howard announced that LeVar Burton will be this year’s commencement speaker.

LeVar Burton will be the Commencement speaker for the Class of 2025

Howard announced the news in a press release published on April 8. Not only will Burton serve as the speaker, he will also receive an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree. The distinction comes as Burton has had a decades-long career as an actor, producer and author.

So far, he has received a total of 15 Emmys Awards, as well as a Peabody Award, a Grammy Award and seven NAACP Awards. Burton is known for his roles in the miniseries Roots and Star Trek: The Next Generation. He has his own production company, LeVar Burton Entertainment.

Burton is also known for promoting literacy, not just through his own books but also as the host of the Reading Rainbow television program.

Other notable figures will receive honorary degrees from Howard University

Howard University will award distinctions to several individuals to highlight their careers and achievements. Emery Neal Brown, a leader in computational neuroscience and anesthesiology, will receive an honorary Doctor of Science degree. Barbara Lee, the first Black woman to represent northern California in the U.S. Congress, will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree. Lilian Seenoi-Barr, the first Black mayor in Northern Ireland, will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree. Natasha Trethewey, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet and United States Poet Laureate, will receive a Doctor of Letters degree.