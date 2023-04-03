A Howard University student was presented a $25,000 scholarship during an on-air segment of NBC’s Today earlier this month. Trinity Garrison, a junior theatre arts major, was presented with the award by none other than Howard alumni Taraji P. Henson and Phylicia Rashad.
“I think Howard has allowed me to become an advocate for the Black experience, for women, and for humanity. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without Howard University,” Garrison said, according to Because of Them We Can.
The Dr. Andrew Allen Sr. Memorial Scholarship was created to help support Howard students pursuing studies in acting, singing and dancing. It was set up by Dr. Allen’s daughters Rashad and Debbie Allen. This year, Henson contributed to the scholarship by adding $5,000 to the scholarship total. The actress graduated from Howard in 1995 with a BFA in drama, according to The Dig, the HBCU’s student news outlet.
“For me, it was a greenlight, that allowed me to dream—I just knew that I could really make my dreams come true,” she said about her experience as a student, according to The Dig. “It’s one thing to dream, but it’s one thing to see people that you look up to and admire actually go and do it. That is the proof you need.”
A first-generation Caribbean-American student, Garrison wants to celebrate the Black community through her art while providing much needed representation.
“I create art to honor the humanity of the Black community,” she said. “Through art, I want to celebrate the interconnected history, beauty, and resilience across the African diaspora while fostering understanding and inclusion.”
Denise Saunders Thompson, the assistant dean for administration of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, noted the significance of receiving the scholarship.
“The Dr. Andrew Allen Scholarship plays a vital role by providing our students with the opportunity to fully engage in their artistic passion unfettered by the cost of their education,” she said, per The Dig. “This scholarship is not just financial aid; it is an investment of lifelong impact that sets up yet unimaginable opportunities. The Allen Sisters have provided Trinity with a gift of less financial worry. She is more enabled and empowered to be her most full authentic self, inside of her Musical Theatre studies, allowing her talent to flourish and grow.”