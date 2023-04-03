“For me, it was a greenlight, that allowed me to dream—I just knew that I could really make my dreams come true,” she said about her experience as a student, according to The Dig. “It’s one thing to dream, but it’s one thing to see people that you look up to and admire actually go and do it. That is the proof you need.”

A first-generation Caribbean-American student, Garrison wants to celebrate the Black community through her art while providing much needed representation.

“I create art to honor the humanity of the Black community,” she said. “Through art, I want to celebrate the interconnected history, beauty, and resilience across the African diaspora while fostering understanding and inclusion.”