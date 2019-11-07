Professional basketball player turned rapper LiAngelo Ball has inspired millions of TikTok users to “swerve, bend that corner, woah.” Many have speculated about his net worth amid his catapult to musical fame.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, that figure is in the $800,000 neighborhood, but Ball quickly shut that down while appearing on Complex’s 360 with Speedy Morman. So, what’s his actual net worth? Read on for what we know.

Ball said $800,000 may have been his net worth in high school

When speaking with Speedy on a January episode of the show, Ball explained that he doesn’t think the internet has updated its analysis of his finances, Complex reported.

“I think that’s not updated. That might be my high school net worth,” Ball said. “I don’t know. I had whips, though. You know, used to wash a couple whips up, cut some hair. You know that money come in, bro.”

Speedy asked if that number was far from his current net worth.

“Yeah, that’s far off. On the low end. I’m not about to get all into that,” Ball, who uses the stage name Gelo, responded.

When Speedyplayfully asked, “But you’re doing well for yourself?” Ball said, “That’s common sense.”

‘Tweaker’ has made Ball over $600,000

According to Complex, Ball’s viral debut hit “Tweaker” has made over $600,000 since its January release. The song, which also spawned a successful remix with Lil Wayne, has reportedly raked in over 90 million total on-demand streams.

Those streams have helped Ball bring home $476,500 from the song’s master recording rights. And from its publishing, it made $161,500, upping Ball’s check to $638,000.

Billboard reports that ‘Tweaker’ by Liangelo Ball has generated nearly $640k since its release pic.twitter.com/a8dfPZ6s2s — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) March 4, 2025

In addition to the song’s streaming revenue, Ball has been announced as an upcoming performer at Rolling Loud LA alongside artists like ASAP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Sexyy Red, Quavo and Ken Carson. The news comes after Ball signed a reportedly $13 million deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group in January. The agreement offers the rapper an $8 million guarantee and full ownership of his masters.

So how much is LiAngelo Ball’s net worth?

While his exact net worth is unknown, one thing is clear: it’s likely in the millions—at the very least.

On Friday, Gelo dropped his second single, “Can You Please,” featuring GloRilla. Check out the lyric video for the track below.