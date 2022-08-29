Overwhelmed by the unexpected response from fellow instructors and Black TikTokers nationwide eager to join the virtual school to teach and learn, @kahsmiii, who says she’s the co-founder of HillmanTok, published a clip with tears rolling down her face to express her gratitude on the morning of Jan. 27, captioned, “Thank God, thank you ancestors and thank YOU Panther nation!”

“Good morning HillmanTok! I just wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. I am so honored that this has turned into something bigger than me, and I love you all,” she told her followers.