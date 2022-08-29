What started as a fun joke by a few Black educators has slowly grown into an innovative community on TikTok built to teach courses on various topics.
If you search “HillmanTok University” on the popular social media platform, you’ll see over 3,200 posts of educational content for Black Americans by scholars within the culture. Some courses available at the virtual institution range from “Wealth 101” to “French 101” and “Firearm Safety 101” to “Gut Health 101,” “Spades” and “Medical Emergency Care.” And the best part? Enrollment and classes are free, making it easy for anyone to become more proficient in a subject.
@profletty Follow @Pr. Letty 🇫🇷 to get enrolled !! #tiktokuniversity #tiktokclass #drbarlow #hillmantok ♬ son original – Pr. Letty 🇫🇷
According to Black Enterprise, the growing school started when Dr. Barlow, an African American Studies professor, decided to reach her students where they are: TikTok. So, she uploaded a recording introducing herself to her new students and informing them of her background, teaching style, and expectations for the present Spring semester. Unbeknownst to her, users who weren’t enrolled in her course were also tuning in. She noticed the strong engagement her post received and followed up with another one to share “The TikTok Syllabus” for her unofficial students, inspiring other professors to do the same. Some even offer weekly live classes and assignments to ensure their classes understand the lessons.
The online community’s rapid growth over the past few days prompted the creation of an official profile for “HillmanTok University” on Jan. 25 to help with the organization. It currently has 139.5K followers and counting. For those who are figuratively enrolled, an orientation was conducted to assist students in getting on track. On Jan. 26, one of the faculty members created and shared a link to the official directory for the courses offered, along with their start dates for the spring 2025 semester.
@marandasdiary ‼️Spring ‘25 course submissions are officially CLOSED as of 1/26/25!!‼️ Things are being worked out with HTU to get you as much info as possible!! Please watch my latest videos and follow @HillmanTok Univeristy for updates! I am new to this as of 3 days ago and learning just like yall! 1) I am NOT the gatekeeper for classes as there are other lists and we are working on combing them into one cohesive area for all to access. Stay tuned! 2) The HTU discord is under construction as yall broke it on Saturday 😭 stay tuned! 3) Follow our HTU president @INTERIM President Dr. Shereese on the HTU acct ONLY! 5) this is not the only opportunity to teach or be a student. Summer and fall will also provide opportunities- follow HTU for info. I don’t have that info yet either. 6) PLEASE BE PATIENT and SHOW GRACE! We are trying to organize and ensure HTU has a long future!! We appreciate the love & support but overwhelmed as well. Responses are a lot slower than anticipated. Go Panthers ✊🏽🎓📚 #hillmantokuniversity #tiktokuniversity #spring2025 #springsemester2025 #drbarlow #drchristy ♬ original sound – The Farce One
Overwhelmed by the unexpected response from fellow instructors and Black TikTokers nationwide eager to join the virtual school to teach and learn, @kahsmiii, who says she’s the co-founder of HillmanTok, published a clip with tears rolling down her face to express her gratitude on the morning of Jan. 27, captioned, “Thank God, thank you ancestors and thank YOU Panther nation!”
“Good morning HillmanTok! I just wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart. I am so honored that this has turned into something bigger than me, and I love you all,” she told her followers.
She continued, “This just really started off as just like a joke, but then like to see the amount of professors and adjuncts and teachers and people that just want to share their information in one centralized location was just like wild.”
@kahsmiiic Thank God, thank you ancestors and thank YOU Panther nation! #hillmantok #hillmantokuniversity #blackpanthers #panthernation #pantherpride🐾 #drbarlow #tiktokhbcu #htu #hillmantokreslife #tiktokuniversity #openenrollment ♬ Jazz Hip Hop in the early 90’s(219692) – TOKYO Lonesome Blue
She also shared that the “messages” from people thanking her and the co-founders for creating the digital learning space have warmed her heart the most.
“To get the messages of like the ‘thank yous,’ the overwhelming support of like, ‘I’ve learned so much, I’ve always wanted to go to college.’ Like, it’s been so much fun to know that I have really helped people like come together and build something that is bigger than what we ever imagined, and that means so, so much.”