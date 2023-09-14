As WorldAtlas notes, “Humanity has physically explored more of our oceans than space. However, the journey of discovery in both fields has barely begun, promising endless opportunities for exploration and discovery in the future.” The idea of life on another planet is something that humans have thought about extensively. This is clearly demonstrated through art and science, both of which dream about the possibility of transcending space (and eventually, time). Science fiction has really set the precedent in terms of our planetary potential. In tandem, our modern times have brought advanced technology and new possibilities.

While things on Earth become divisive at times, we can always count on the excitement of exploration to bring mankind together. The International Space Station is kept running thanks to astronauts and experts from 15 different nations, all of whom are working toward “a long-range human space exploration strategy,” as NASA puts it. Long before the 1969 moon landing, adventurers have been curious about the potential of life on other planets. Now, new findings reveal that we’re closer to confirming alien life than ever before – although it’s trillions of miles away, on planet K2-18b.

What Does the Discovery on K2-18b Mean?

At this stage, despite advances in technology, there has been no confirmation of extraterrestrial life (unless you believe conspiracies about Area 51). Most recently there have been some speckles of hope for life on another planet though. Cambridge scientists have detected some signs of molecules which are typically derived from simple organisms on a planet called K2-18b. This is the second time that a similar observation has been made in its atmosphere, as observed by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST).

Professor Nikku Madhusudhan spoke with BBC about his team’s findings, expressing that more data is needed, although he remains optimistic. “This is the strongest evidence yet there is possibly life out there. I can realistically say that we can confirm this signal within one to two years,” he told the outlet this week. Madhusudhan and his researchers used the JWST to analyze the chemical composition of K2-18b’s atmosphere via light which passes through from the small red Sun it orbits around.

What stands out to the Cambridge team is that the planet’s atmosphere appears to contain the signature of at least one of two molecules associated with life: dimethyl sulfide and dimethyl disulphide. BBC explains that, on Earth, “these gases are produced by marine phytoplankton and bacteria.”

The professor told the outlet, “The amount we estimate of this gas in the atmosphere is thousands of times higher than what we have on Earth. So, if the association with life is real, then this planet will be teeming with life. If we confirm that there is life on K2-18b, it should basically confirm that life is very common in the galaxy.” Another expert, Dr. Subir Sarkar, suggested that the far-off giant could have an ocean that’s full of life, but for now, scientists “don’t know for sure.”

While there’s still a lot to learn about K2-18b as Madhusudhan’s research continues, we know that the planet is two-and-a-half times the size of Earth, and located a mere 124 light years (or 700 trillion miles) away. If you’re excited about the potential of meeting life on another planet, you might be disappointed to know this distance is beyond what a human could travel in their lifetime.

How Are We Going To Get To Other Planets? Journeying to the New Frontier

Beyond looking for pre-existing life on other planets, there are many different organizations trying their hand at space exploration right now. Along with the international efforts made on the behalf of human kind, there are private companies competing in the space race too. So far, they’ve sent robotic spacecraft to the Moon, Venus and Mars, making progress and conducting plenty of research.

The main issue of getting mankind to another planet is the human body, which is very sensitive to its conditions outside of the International Space Station. We have yet to crack the code on how to endure the intense heat, cold and toxic gases present on other planets. Despite the odds, there is some hope of making it to Mars. In comparison to other planets like Uranus, Venus, Neptune and more, it has the most habitable conditions. Astronomy.com’s assessment of the situation puts it the plainest, “technological innovation and a better understanding of the human body, mind and how we might adapt to life on another planet” is needed before we take the next steps.

There is a lot of work to do, but private companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin have set their sights on this planet. Only time will tell just who and what will help us cross that finish line of getting (or finding) life on another planet.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has any human ever landed on another planet?

Beyond Earth’s Moon, which was reached by spaceflight Apollo 11 in 1969, no human has ever traveled to another planet.

Will we eventually live on another planet?

There are hopes that we will, but scientists and spectators are split on the odds. If we do eventually live on another planet, it will likely be no time soon.

Has anyone ever been lost in space?

While some astronauts have experienced delays or have been temporarily stranded, there have been no instances of them being lost. There have, however, been fatal incidents during spaceflights.