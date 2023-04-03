Lil Nas X is back with a new single as he kicks off a brand new era. Inspired by the 2012 film Project X, the Grammy winner’s latest single “Light Again” was released along with a new music video.
The track meshes Lil Nas X rapping over dance pop sounds, while the music video is a direct reference to Project X, which is about a house party that spins out of control. He is seen sending out invitations from a flip phone and what appears to be a Windows desktop computer. Guests gather and are seen dancing, partying with confetti and drinking in a basement. This is before the celebration turns into a full-on warehouse rave where the party becomes increasingly crowded and chaotic.
Lil Nas X had originally shared snippets of the song on TikTok and had released it in March on Soundcloud.
“Ngl probably gonna get in trouble for this,” Lil Nas wrote at the time, according to Rolling Stone. “Sorry Columbia!”
for so long ive tried to make every song get as much attention as possible. due to my fear of everyone saying im a flop or feeling like less. but this time around im choosing my vision. do i hope my songs do well? YESS but they are coming regardless and im standing behind them !!
This time, he took to social media to share his new creative approach following the single’s release.
“Light Again!” comes after the controversy surrounding Lil Nas X’s January release of “J Christ,” which featured religious imagery and was not as successful as his prior songs. The 25-year-old artist also announced the beginning of a new era, which he titled Dreamboy, with the promise to return to their roots.