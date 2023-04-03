“It’s nobody that consistently could make the charts doing that,” Tjay said during the interview. “So I feel like for the people that’s pushing the genre, you know what I’m saying, especially the young bulls, they got to get a little bit more creative on the way it goes. When I say drill, I don’t mean people like Fivio or Central Cee. Those are drill beats. But all the violent things, I feel like it’s a little oversaturated because everybody’s doing it. It doesn’t stand out as much anymore.”