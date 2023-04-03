New York rappers Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign are in the holiday spirit this Christmas season. The duo made a drill-based interpretation of the classic Christmas track, “Last Christmas,” crafted originally by English pop duo Wham!
While artists including Ariana Grande and Carly Rae Jepsen have sampled the song, this is the first time the beloved track has received a complete drill makeover.
Earlier this year, Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign teamed up for the redemptive, up-tempo track “Bla Bla,” featured on Tjay’s third studio album, 222.
In an earlier interview this year with Complex, Lil Tjay shared some of his thoughts on the state of hip-hop, hinting that the drill music scene is “somewhat dead.”
“It’s nobody that consistently could make the charts doing that,” Tjay said during the interview. “So I feel like for the people that’s pushing the genre, you know what I’m saying, especially the young bulls, they got to get a little bit more creative on the way it goes. When I say drill, I don’t mean people like Fivio or Central Cee. Those are drill beats. But all the violent things, I feel like it’s a little oversaturated because everybody’s doing it. It doesn’t stand out as much anymore.”
In the video for “This Christmas,” directed by Grant Decyk and Nick Welch, Tjay appears super cozy and replete with abundant women to indulge the season. Fivio didn’t physically appear, but the visual includes his verse. Check it out below.