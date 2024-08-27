Since Donald Trump returned to office, he has brought along with him Elon Musk to run the controversial DOGE agency. Also known as the Department of Government Efficiency, the purpose of this division is to examine and cut government spending. However, the extreme and abrupt layoffs have sent shockwaves throughout the United States, with many calling for Musk to step away from the federal government.

In just four months, thousands have been laid off from their federal jobs – many with no warning. Unfortunately, with the rapidly changing policies, there seems to be no end in sight. Though the administration has vowed to decrease spending, they have pledged to designate $45 billion to expand immigrant detention. This appears to be a sharp contrast to DOGE’s budget plans. Additionally, it has been widely reported that taxpayers have spent over $26 million for Trump’s golf trips, which primarily take place at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Nevertheless, such expenses have been justified.

Let’s explore a list of departments and agencies that have been affected by Trump’s funding cuts. However, as Americans are early in POTUS’ second term, there is likely more to come.

Department of Education Cuts 1,300 Jobs

(Andy Feliciotti/Unsplash)

In March, government officials announced that they would be laying off a large portion of staff as part of Trump’s extensive plan to completely get rid of the Education Department. Almost 600 employees decided to walk away voluntarily via resignation or retirement. Another approximately 1,300 were fired.

In addition to the workforce, leases on federal education buildings in New York, Boston, Chicago and Cleveland were also terminated. After the cuts, the department seeks to employ a little over 2,000 employees, though this could change if the agency is shuttered for good.

Department of Veterans Affairs Is Planning for 80,000 Jobs

In another somber wave of layoffs, the Department of Veterans Affairs was faced with a much more aggressive impact. In an early March internal memo, the VA informed its staff that it would be cutting 80,000 jobs. This move has shaken the military community, especially as the VA provides healthcare for retired military personnel.

Veteran Affairs Chief of Staff, Christopher Syrek, has reportedly instructed top-level officials that the goal is to return the agency to just under 400,000 jobs. This would mean that many of the workers hired under the Biden administration during the agency’s expansion will be without a job.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Cut 1,000 Jobs

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which monitors the nation’s weather, ocean and fisheries, announced plans to cut 10% of its workforce. That represents a little over 1,000 employees.

The NOAA plays a pivotal role in daily weather forecasts. This agency closely monitors hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, tsunamis and other natural disasters. They issue warnings about weather hazards and manage the country’s fisheries by maintaining marine sanctuaries, providing navigation information to ships and studying shifts in the climate and oceans. Another key function is the monitoring of space weather, which could impair the electrical grid. While the NOAA’s workforce has not been as impacted as other agencies, more cuts could occur in the future.

Internal Revenue Service Could Lose up to 45,000 Employees

The Internal Revenue Service removing jobs in the midst of tax season has also been a source of worry for many Americans. The situation is among the more dire, as the IRS seeks to ditch at least half of its 90,000 staffers. This means that 45,000 employees will likely be forced to find a new employer.

While many have been forcefully laid off, some employees have chosen to walk away through the buyout options. Top officials have left the agency not due to the layoffs, but another controversial move. It has been reported by multiple outlets that the IRS was partnering with the Department of Homeland Security for a deal that allows them access to taxpayer information for the goal of immigration enforcement. This deal was finalized in April 2025.

Following this move, the IRS’ acting commissioner Melanie Krause resigned. Before she was appointed the job, IRS commissioner, Danny Werfel, stepped down on Trump’s Inauguration Day. Approximately 7,000 probationary IRS staffers were laid off in February ahead of the bigger firing plans.

Why Is Trump Cutting NIH Funding?

As he pushed to scale back workforce and spending, many hoped that health initiatives would remain untouched. Unfortunately, the president has ordered a halt to funding for the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This organization studies and seeks out cures for diseases such as cancer.

Trump, in collaboration with Musk, signed an executive order on Jan. 22 that halted the annual grant-approval process at the NIH. This ruling stalled about 50,000 grants nationwide. This was reportedly due to POTUS’ desire to focus on aligning research with administration priorities, something that scientists have pushed back on.

In April, a judge issued a permanent injunction blocking the administration from slashing billions in research overhead payments to universities, academic medical centers and other grant-receiving organizations. While this is a step in the right direction, other agencies have not been awarded such grace.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many federal employees have been fired in 2025?

As of April 1, 2025, nearly 60,000 workers have been laid off or fired from federal agencies. In some cases, the administration has rescinded layoff notifications. One instance of this being done was with the Food and Drug Administration.

The layoffs were rescinded in February, with the Trump administration admitting the firings were a mistake. Officials were also forced to ask many terminated employees at the National Nuclear Security Administration to return. The department, which oversees nuclear weapons, reportedly had issues informing its staff of the rehiring, as their contact information had no longer been available.

How many HHS employees were fired?

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is looking to decrease its positions to just 62,000 positions. An estimated 10,000 workers have already taken early retirement and voluntary separation offers.

Is the federal government the largest employer in the United States?

The federal government remains the nation’s largest employer. In 2023, the federal government employed around 2.87 million employees, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). However, with the many layoffs, that could change by the end of Trump’s presidential term.