On the music front, Lizzo has been quieter than usual since last August, when three of the singer’s former backup dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, filed a lawsuit against her, accusing her of sexual harassment and a toxic work environment.

According to Complex, in a recent message to fans, the 36-year-old shared her recent Bali retreat, admitting it was an effort to protect her peace.

On Sunday, the singer shared a video of herself wearing a bathing suit and basking in the rain with the caption, “I’m taking a gap year & protecting my peace🙏🏾.”

The Minnesota native followed the video with another of her jumping rope on the same balcony featured in the first clip.

The videos come after the singer used her social media accounts almost exclusively to share her workouts (barring a sweet homage to her longtime friendship with fellow vocalist SZA).

Lizzo’s break shouldn’t be a surprise. In March, the singer shared an Instagram post where she mentioned, “I quit.” She later clarified in a video that she isn’t retiring from music but is no longer “giving any negative energy attention.”

“What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music and connecting to people. And I know I’m not alone. In no way shape or form am I the only person experiencing that negative voice that’s louder than the positive.”

According to Billboard, Lizzo gave fans an update on her mental health ahead of the summer, sharing she’s in a better place than she had been in a while.

“I’m the happiest I’ve been in 10 months,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram in May. “The strange thing about depression is you don’t know you’re in it until you’re out of it. I’m definitely not all the way as carefree as I used to be. But the dark cloud that followed me every day is finally clearing up. My smile reaches my eyes again and that’s a win.”

Billboard reported the lawsuit Davis, Williams, and Rodriguez filed against Lizzo was put on hold in March pending appeals.