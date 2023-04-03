New York University said it is withholding the diploma of a student who dedicated his graduation speech to express his support of Palestine and condemn the Gaza war. Logan Rozos took the stage on Wednesday and said he felt a moral obligation to address “the atrocities currently happening in Palestine.”

Rozos told the crowd he was “freaking out a lot” about the speech but that his “moral and political commitments guide me to say that the only thing that is appropriate to say in this time and to a group this large is a recognition of the atrocities currently happening in Palestine,” according to NBC News.

“I want to say that the genocide currently occurring is supported politically and militarily by the United States, is paid for by our tax dollars, and has been livestreamed to our phones for the past 18 months,” he added. “I do not wish to speak only to my own politics today, but to speak for all people of conscience, all people who feel the moral injury of this atrocity. And I want to say that I condemn this genocide and complicity in this genocide.”

The graduation ceremony was live streamed on the school’s website and videos of Rozos’ speech were then shared online.

NYU is withholding Logan Rozos’ diploma

The university denounced the speech and said it is planning on pursuing disciplinary actions.

“NYU strongly denounces the choice by a student at the Gallatin School’s graduation today—one of over 20 school graduation ceremonies across our campus—to misuse his role as student speaker to express his personal and one-sided political views,” NYU spokesperson John Beckman wrote in a statement.

“He lied about the speech he was going to deliver and violated the commitment he made to comply with our rules. The University is withholding his diploma while we pursue disciplinary actions,” he added. “NYU is deeply sorry that the audience was subjected to these remarks and that this moment was stolen by someone who abused a privilege that was conferred upon him.”