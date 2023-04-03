The decision comes after a Virginia-based conservative group Parents Defending Education filed a complaint with the federal Office for Civil Rights against the Black Student Achievement Plan in July 2023. The group argued that the program was unconstitutional and violated 1964’s Civil Rights Act by providing education to students based on race. One of the group’s trustees, Edward Blum, also founded Students for Fair Admissions, a group that helped strike down affirmative action, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“The Los Angeles Unified School District is offering race-based programming for some students that is not open to all,” Parents Defending Education wrote in a post.