Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old Ivy League graduate who is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Dec. 4, 2024, could face the death penalty if convicted. In a statement released on Tuesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi is pushing for federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty for Mangione, according to ABC News.

“Mangione’s murder of Brian Thompson — an innocent man and father of two young children — was a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America,” Bondi’s statement began. “After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again.”

Mangione’s attorney, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, criticized Bondi’s decision, calling it politically motivated. The decision to seek the death penalty “goes against the recommendation of the local federal prosecutors, the law, and historical precedent,” Agnifilo said.

She added, “By doing this, they are defending the broken, immoral, and murderous healthcare industry that continues to terrorize the American people.”

When and why did the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting happen?

Thompson was murdered outside a Hilton hotel in Manhattan as he was on his way to a UnitedHealthcare investors conference. Bullet casings engraved with words like “deny” and “delay” were found at the scene of the crime. Less than an hour later, Thompson was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

On Dec. 9, 2024, Mangione was arrested in connection to the shooting at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania. As Blavity reported at the time of the murder, “Law enforcement officials said Mangione was carrying a handwritten ‘manifesto’ criticizing health insurance companies for prioritizing profits over giving care to the public.”

“To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone,” the manifesto reads in part, according to Newsweek.

“I do apologize for any strife of traumas but it had to be done,” the letter continued. “Frankly, these parasites simply had it coming. A reminder: the US has the #1 most expensive healthcare system in the world, yet we rank roughly #42 in life expectancy.”

When is Luigi Mangione due back in court?

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to state charges. While he has not entered a plea for the federal charges, he is due back in federal court on April 18, 2025. He remains in custody at a federal detention center in Brooklyn, which is the same place where Diddy is being held as he awaits his sex trafficking trial.

In a February 2024 statement, Mangione expressed his gratitude for the droves of supporters who protested outside the courthouse.

“I am overwhelmed by — and grateful for — everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support,” he said in the statement, per a website his defense team created on his behalf. “Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive.”