His attorney Amy E. Greer said Khalil was told by ICE agents that his student visa had been revoked. He told agents he was a permanent resident and had a green card but was detained anyway.

Where is Khalil reportedly being held?

Khalil is reportedly being held in Elizabeth, New Jersey but his wife was told he wasn’t present when she tried to visit him on Sunday. Khalil’s wife is a U.S. citizen and said she has also been threatened with arrest, according to the news outlet.

“We will vigorously be pursuing Mahmoud’s rights in court, and will continue our efforts to right this terrible and inexcusable — and calculated — wrong committed against him,” Greer said in a statement.

https://twitter.com/IlhanMN/status/1899124961190547725