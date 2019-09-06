Simon Guobadia, the ex-husband of reality TV star Porsha Williams, is currently being held at a detention center as Donald Trump proceeds with his mass deportation plan. According to US Weekly, documents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security confirm that the Nigerian native has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Guobadia’s Immigration History and Legal Troubles

Guobadia first came to the United States in 1982 but allegedly overstayed his visa, leading to deportation proceedings in 1985, per WSB-TV. He returned to Nigeria at that time but later re-entered the U.S., where he allegedly overstayed his work visa again.

In 1987, Guobadia was arrested and pleaded guilty to bank and credit card fraud. He was arrested twice more in the following years before being deported again in 1992.

A month later, Guobadia returned to the U.S. and applied for naturalization in 2016, but his request was denied. In 2024, he was once again denied residency.

Porsha Williams Reacts to the News

Williams, one of the stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, was married to Guobadia for 15 months before the couple filed for divorce in 2024.

Following reports of his detention, Williams addressed the situation on her Instagram Story.

“It’s disheartening to see my estranged husband make choices that have led to this outcome. At this moment, my priority is moving forward with my family,” she wrote, per Page Six.

Guobadia’s legal team has not yet issued a statement regarding his detention.