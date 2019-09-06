Attorney Ben Crump stood with family members at a press conference and addressed the complaint, the Associated Press reported. Crump said he wants federal and city officials to read the lawsuit “and learn all the dastardly deeds that were done by their predecessors and try to right these historic wrongs.”

Malcolm X was speaking to several hundred people when he was assassinated at the Audubon Ballroom in Manhattan on Feb. 21, 1965. The civil rights hero died at age 39.

Two of the three men who were convicted for his death were exonerated in 2021

Investigators determined that the evidence against the two men was unreliable. The lawsuit from Malcolm X’s family states that law enforcement had a “corrupt, unlawful, and unconstitutional” relationship with “ruthless killers that went unchecked for many years.”