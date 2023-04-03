Miller affirms support for Trump and claims no intent to harm

On Sunday, Miller gave his first interview to Fox News Digital, asserting that the claims against him are false. He also stated in the phone interview that he always travels with his firearms but never intends to use them.

Miller insisted that he had never “shot a gun” in his life but started carrying them around after receiving death threats. According to Fox, he has been a media member for around 30 years, working on music videos and television shows with notable artists. Miller later founded America Happens Network, an outlet that combats “censorship” in media.

He also identified as a Republican, declaring that he is “100% a Trump supporter” and has been since 2018.

“This is a man that I deeply admire, because I was a closet individual in terms of my beliefs, because I worked in Hollywood. As my politics started to change, I realized that Hollywood is a homogenous community,” Miller expressed to the outlet.