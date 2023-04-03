A man was arrested at a security checkpoint near former President Donald Trump‘s rally in California on Saturday, preventing a third assassination attempt on him as he continues his bid for the presidency in the days leading up to the election next month.
CNN reported that the man, identified as Vem Miller, 49, of Las Vegas, now faces state gun charges after illegally having a shotgun, a loaded handgun and a high-capacity magazine near an initial perimeter not far from the rally in Coachella, prompting law enforcement officials to respond quickly to the incident.
The Secret Service office said Trump “was not in danger,” according to a joint statement with the FBI and the Department of Justice.
The local sheriff provided details about the investigation and what law enforcement discovered at the scene
On Sunday, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco said officers noticed several “irregularities” as Millar approached the second perimeter at the event. They found that the inside of the car was disorganized, unregistered, and even had a fake license plate.
Additionally, Bianco stated that Miller had multiple driver’s licenses and passports with different names. He claimed to be a journalist and asserted he had permission to enter the rally. However, Miller was taken into custody before the Trump rally and charged with firearm offenses, per CNN. The sheriff’s office confirmed that he was released on $5,000 bail.
Jail records indicate that his first court appearance is on Jan. 2.
Miller affirms support for Trump and claims no intent to harm
On Sunday, Miller gave his first interview to Fox News Digital, asserting that the claims against him are false. He also stated in the phone interview that he always travels with his firearms but never intends to use them.
Miller insisted that he had never “shot a gun” in his life but started carrying them around after receiving death threats. According to Fox, he has been a media member for around 30 years, working on music videos and television shows with notable artists. Miller later founded America Happens Network, an outlet that combats “censorship” in media.
He also identified as a Republican, declaring that he is “100% a Trump supporter” and has been since 2018.
“This is a man that I deeply admire, because I was a closet individual in terms of my beliefs, because I worked in Hollywood. As my politics started to change, I realized that Hollywood is a homogenous community,” Miller expressed to the outlet.
This incident marks Trump’s third assassination attempt since July
Blavity reported that Trump held a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was quickly ushered off the stage after 20-year-old shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park fired gunshots and was later killed by police. According to reports, Crooks was a registered Republican. Secret Service agents confirmed that Trump sustained an injury to his right ear but appeared to be fine after the shooting.
According to The Associated Press, the second attempt happened on Sept. 15 at Trump’s golf club in Florida. The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, had reportedly camped outside of the golf course in West Palm Beach for nearly 12 hours, waiting for the former president to arrive. However, a Secret Service agent opened fire on him, blocking the imminent attack.
Saturday’s attempt remains under investigation. The U.S. Attorney’s Office released a joint statement Sunday afternoon obtained by ABC 7:
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office U.S. Secret Service, and FBI are aware of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office’s arrest on Saturday. The U.S. Secret Service assesses that the incident did not impact protective operations and former President Trump was not in any danger. While no federal arrest has been made at this time, the investigation is ongoing. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, U.S. Secret Service, and FBI extend their gratitude to the deputies and local partners who helped ensure the safety of last night’s events.”