Football fans heading to Super Bowl LIX this weekend will experience more than a great game; they will also get to experience the culture of New Orleans.

And who better to welcome the fans to the greatness of NOLA than music royalty Mannie Fresh?

The DJ, rapper and producer will give a private performance alongside fellow NOLA icon Juvenile in the heart of the French Quarter at The Starter House as part of the fan experiences from Starter and Crown Royal. Celebrating their significance in the “The Crescent City culture,” the two legendary brands will unveil the Crown Royal x Starter NFL Super Bowl LIX Satin Jacket during the fun-filled weekend.

“Everybody had that purple bag,” Mannie said of the iconic velvet bag synonymous with Crown Royal. “It was important to work with a brand that understood the culture of New Orleans.”

Photo: Crown Royl

Additionally, Starter has always been a staple in Southern fashion. When Mannie and Hot Boys emerged in the music scene in the late ’90s, their wardrobe usually consisted of a white T-shirt, Girbaud jeans, a bandana or “Soljia rag,” and a Starter jacket of their favorite sports team.

“A lot of people don’t know that our uniforms were Starter jackets,” he said of his attire during his early performance days.

“We were big on Starters! In the ’90s, you had to have a Starter to be fashionable in New Orleans. It was part of your uniform: your white T-shirt and your Starter,” he said, later joking, “We go together like Mariah and pacifiers.”