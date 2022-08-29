Football fans heading to Super Bowl LIX this weekend will experience more than a great game; they will also get to experience the culture of New Orleans.
And who better to welcome the fans to the greatness of NOLA than music royalty Mannie Fresh?
The DJ, rapper and producer will give a private performance alongside fellow NOLA icon Juvenile in the heart of the French Quarter at The Starter House as part of the fan experiences from Starter and Crown Royal. Celebrating their significance in the “The Crescent City culture,” the two legendary brands will unveil the Crown Royal x Starter NFL Super Bowl LIX Satin Jacket during the fun-filled weekend.
“Everybody had that purple bag,” Mannie said of the iconic velvet bag synonymous with Crown Royal. “It was important to work with a brand that understood the culture of New Orleans.”
Additionally, Starter has always been a staple in Southern fashion. When Mannie and Hot Boys emerged in the music scene in the late ’90s, their wardrobe usually consisted of a white T-shirt, Girbaud jeans, a bandana or “Soljia rag,” and a Starter jacket of their favorite sports team.
“A lot of people don’t know that our uniforms were Starter jackets,” he said of his attire during his early performance days.
“We were big on Starters! In the ’90s, you had to have a Starter to be fashionable in New Orleans. It was part of your uniform: your white T-shirt and your Starter,” he said, later joking, “We go together like Mariah and pacifiers.”
The Starter x Crown Royal jacket features key details honoring the spirit of New Orleans and the Super Bowl. The jacket is a Mannie-approved statement piece for game day as well as a symbol of Crown Royal’s commitment to giving back.
And 100% of proceeds from jacket sales will be donated to the Foundation for Louisiana, a nonprofit that invests in communities, ideas and partnerships that aim to transform policies and systems for an equitable, stronger Louisiana.
“The older you get, you start seeing that sometimes opening up your mouth, being brave, and being a voice can change things,” he said. “Growing up here, I’ve seen so many injustices happen to somebody who may not have had someone in their corner or didn’t have backing. That’s all the more reason why this is important,” Mannie said, expressing his love for the foundation’s work in touching every “small city, crack and crevice” of Louisana, where funds and support for those who need it are often limited.
The Starter House is one of several events Crown Royal will hold during the weekend before the Big Game. The brand will bring its famous Crown Royal Rig to its high-energy tailgating experience, the Crown Royal Station. It kicks off Feb. 7 at 300 N. Peters Street.
Fans who want to purchase the limited-edition jacket can do so from Wednesday, Feb. 5, to Saturday, Feb. 8, exclusively at the Starter x NFL Shop Presented by Visa at 333 Canal St., while supplies last.