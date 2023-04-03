Marlon Wayans took a public stance in support of his 24-year-old son Kai. The actor was recently on the receiving end of homophobic slurs and comments posted by Soulja Boy.
“I can’t believe I’m arguing with a n***a that dressed up like a white b**tch wtf is wrong with me,” Soulja Boy wrote in a series of tweets referencing Wayans’s role in the movie White Chicks, according to Billboard.
“That f****t s**t run in the family huh? @MarlonWayans no wonder u like dressing up as a b**ch it’s in your blood,” the rapper added.
Wayans immediately clapped back, tweeting: “If @souljaboy had a career he could get canceled for this type of slander. Luckily he ain’t been relevant since 2007.”
He also shared a photograph of Soulja Boy and noted: “Hey @souljaboy My child had top surgery and still has more chest than you.”
Hey @souljaboy My child had top surgery and still has more chest than you pic.twitter.com/B0FAHUam3x
— marlon wayans (@MarlonWayans) February 12, 2025
Wayans and Soulja Boy have been involved in an online dispute ever since the Scary Movie actor called out the entertainer for performing at the Crypto Ball in Washington, D.C. to celebrate President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
“I mean Soulja Boy, he been canceled, nobody cares about Soulja Boy,” he said during an appearance on 101.1 The Wiz, as reported by Vibe. “So Soulja Boy better go and get that check… He don’t care… I think they thought it was a Bitcoin event, and they found out it was a ball for him, and it was too late to pull out. But you know, that’s why you’ve got to check the fine print.”
Marlon Wayans roasts Soulja Boy while reacting to people trying to cancel Snoop Dogg and Nelly for performing at President Donald Trump’s inauguration celebration, expressing his belief that they probably didn’t initially know it was for Trump and might have thought it was just… pic.twitter.com/a09q3s2UC4
— The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) January 25, 2025
Wayans has been incredibly supportive of his son. On The Jennifer Hudson Show, he highlighted that Kai is “the same child they was before — they just got a beard now. Okay! Same baby,” according to People.
Wayans also talked about his journey to acceptance.
“You understand the purpose of kids and the beauty of unconditional love,” he said. “At the end of the day, in my heart, only thing that matters to me is that my child is happy.”