Wayans and Soulja Boy have been involved in an online dispute ever since the Scary Movie actor called out the entertainer for performing at the Crypto Ball in Washington, D.C. to celebrate President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“I mean Soulja Boy, he been canceled, nobody cares about Soulja Boy,” he said during an appearance on 101.1 The Wiz, as reported by Vibe. “So Soulja Boy better go and get that check… He don’t care… I think they thought it was a Bitcoin event, and they found out it was a ball for him, and it was too late to pull out. But you know, that’s why you’ve got to check the fine print.”