Marlon Wayans opened up about his relationship with his son as he sat down for an interview with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson on the IMO podcast. Wayans, who appeared on Wednesday’s episode alongside his brother Damon Wayans, said he really understood the meaning of unconditional love after his son came out as trans.

What did Marlon Wayans say about showing unconditional love for his son?

Wayans said he was initially in denial about his son being trans, but it didn’t take him long to come to terms with the reality.

“When they went through the transition, I actually went through the transition,” the actor said on the podcast, per Them. “I went from denial to complete acceptance, and it took me a week to get there.”

Wayans affirmed that no matter what happens from this point forward, he will continue to love Kai.

“If that’s a mistake and we get to heaven and God don’t let my child in, I’m going to shave a beard and sneak them in through the back,” Wayans said as he expressed his love for his son with some humor. “I’m going to love my baby… I’m a father, and I’m always going to defend them. I’m always going to protect them. I’m always going to respect them. And there’s nothing anybody could ever tell me.”

Damon Wayans also affirmed that he will love his nephew unconditionally.

“I love Kai,” Damon said on the podcast, per The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. “I never want him to feel judged by me.”

What is Marlon Wayans saying about the public reaction he faces for supporting his trans son?

The White Chicks star made it clear that he is not really worried about how people judge him for accepting his son.

“I lost people that are small-minded, small-hearted, and self-loathing,” he said. “So, goodbye… For every one I lose, I gain 150 more.”

Wayans previously faced criticism from people like Soulja Boy, who insulted him with a transphobic slur. Still, the Hollywood star doesn’t seem fazed.

“You know you can get cancelled for transphobic slander like this,” Wayans said on social media in response to Soulja Boy. “Fortunately for you that you don’t have a career. Apparently, you BEEN cancelled for the last 17 years. Crank That was 2007. We waiting.”