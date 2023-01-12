The first trailer for Universal Pictures’ latest film with Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, Him, stars Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers, giving a terrifying look at the lengths a star football player will go in order to become a legend.

Directed by Justin Tipping from a The Black List script by Tipping and Limetown creators Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie, Him follows Withers’ character.

Who else stars in ‘Him’?

It also stars Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker (who previously starred in Monkeypaw Productions’ Us), Jim Jeffries, MMA fighter Maurice Greene, Guapdad 4000 and Tierra Whack. This film marks Greene, Guapdad and Whack’s film debuts.

What is ‘Him’ going to be about?

Withers, who was a former college wide receiver in real life, plays up-and-coming football star Cameron Cade, who is preparing for the NFL’s annual scouting Combine. It’s then that he suffers a traumatic brain injury due to an attack by an unhinged fan.

When Cam feels like this career has slipped through his fingers, Isaiah White (Wayans), an eight-time Championship quarterback and cultural icon, offers Cam a chance to train at his isolated compound that he shares with his wife, celebrity influencer Elsie White (Fox).

“But as Cam’s training accelerates, Isaiah’s charisma begins to curdle into something darker, sending his protégé down a disorienting rabbit hole that may cost him more than he ever bargained for,” according to the film description.”

When will ‘Him’ be in theaters?

Jordan Peele produces with fellow Monkeypaw producers Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld and Jamal M. Watson. Monkeypaw’s Kate Oh executive produces with David Kern.

The film hits theaters on Sept. 19. Watch the trailer below: