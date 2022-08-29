Marlon recently appeared on Shannon Sharpe‘s Club Shay Shay podcast. The clip already has over 2.5 million views. During their sit-down, Marlon discussed what led up to the family’s unanimous decision to leave In Living Color, a comedy sketch show birthed by older brother Keenen Ivory Wayans.

“I remember when we left In Living Color because Fox was syndicating the show and it was hurting Keenen’s pockets,” he told Sharpe. “Keenen was like, ‘Nah, you ain’t gonna do this to me.’ My family said, ‘Fuck this money.’ And we all left In Living Color.”