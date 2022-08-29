The political climate in America today has heightened tensions among various groups. Reflecting on America’s evolution, King III discussed how his family’s legacy in human rights and nonviolence shapes the ongoing conversation about justice and equality. He noted that his parents engaged in discussions with people within and outside their community.

“I think the first thing is we have to find a constructive way to be in dialogue with this administration that has not revealed itself yet,” he told Blavity in an interview. “And I think throughout my father and mother’s leadership, they were always engaged in dialogue. Certainly, during the earlier years when it was very difficult to get to agreement because of a segregated society, it was important to have dialogue. Now the difference today is that there’s an intentional effort, it feels like to many [that it’s time] to turn the clock back.”