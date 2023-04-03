NBC 4 Washington reported that Talecka Brown, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder after allegedly shooting her daughter in the neck Monday afternoon at their Seat Pleasant home.

Brown was denied bail Wednesday after prosecutors said she made a call to the young girl’s father and allegedly told him the case would be dropped if their daughter did not show up for court.

“At no time did she express any concern for how her child is doing,” Assistant Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Ashley Sowls said, per NBC 4 Washington.