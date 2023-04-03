A Maryland woman is accused of shooting her 13-year-old daughter last week and allegedly coerced her to lie about the incident to police.
NBC 4 Washington reported that Talecka Brown, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder after allegedly shooting her daughter in the neck Monday afternoon at their Seat Pleasant home.
Brown was denied bail Wednesday after prosecutors said she made a call to the young girl’s father and allegedly told him the case would be dropped if their daughter did not show up for court.
“At no time did she express any concern for how her child is doing,” Assistant Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Ashley Sowls said, per NBC 4 Washington.
Prosecutors are concerned about Brown’s influence over her daughter.
Sowls also argued that Brown might influence the young girl not to testify against her in the case. “We don’t want her to be tainted in any way by the pressure,” she said.
The young girl was still in intensive care Wednesday for the injuries she sustained from the shooting. Doctors were concerned that she could end up paralyzed from the incident, but NBC 4 Washington reported she was able to move around her hospital room.
According to Fox 5 DC, police were dispatched to the home Monday, where they found the young girl near the front door, suffering from a gunshot wound. At the time, the teen told officers that her mother told her to lie and say that someone else had shot her.
@SPPDNews police charged 32 y/o Talecka Brown with first-degree attempted murder.
She is expected in court tomorrow for her bond hearing. @fox5dc https://t.co/EKKXAznjbF pic.twitter.com/ZujKzLUldh
— Nana-Séntuo Bonsu (@NSBonsu_) September 25, 2024
Surveillance evidence shows no one else was seen entering the home.
Police recovered surveillance footage showing no one entering or exiting the home around the time, except for the young girl returning from school.
According to Fox 5 DC, she told investigators that upon arriving home, she and her mother got into a physical altercation. As the teen walked down the stairs, she allegedly noticed her mother holding a gun. The girl told investigators she then heard a single gunshot fired and fell to the bottom of the stairs.
“It is always tragic when we have acts of violence within our community, but it is heart-wrenching when the perpetrator is supposed to be your protector,” Cedric Heyward, the acting police chief of Seat Pleasant, said in a statement obtained by WUSA9.