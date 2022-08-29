Supporters from across the nation are supporting the family of Mason Schermerhorn, the Black teen who lost his life in the recent Windsor, Georgia school shooting.
Mason, along with fellow student, Chris Angulo and two teachers, Richard Aspinwall and Christina Irimie lost their lives on Sept. 4. To help Mason’s family during this tough time, Artisea Bethea, a friend of Mason’s mother Breanna Schermerhorn, set up a GoFundMe fundraiser with a goal of $250,000. In less than a week, they’re almost there with over $207,000 raised so far.
The GoFundMe page reads: “Please consider donating to help support my dear friend and her family as they are going through this difficult loss of her baby brother Mason. He was the sweetest most loving soul with the biggest smile and will be missed dearly. Anything you can give is appreciated. Please keep this sweet family in your prayers and help out if you can. Thank you so much ❤️.”
In the Words of Support section, people who donated left uplifting messages.
“I’m so sorry for your loss. I can’t even imagine the pain your family is facing. Prayers for your whole family as you navigate through this tragic loss,” Aubrey Carrington commented.
“May God shine down on your entire family. This is truly tragic. You have lots of prayers and support coming to you from us Canadians,” Angela Comi wrote.
In an interview with Fox 5, Mason’s older sister Alanna Schermerhorn honored her brother’s memory.
“PS5, and his VR headset. He loved playing Roblox and Genshin,” she told the news station. “He just started learning to play trumpet, and he did it because I play the trumpet. He said he wanted to be like me when he got older.”
She added, “He loved everyone. No matter what they had, what disabilities, he loved everyone for them.”
As the tragic news hit social media, Mason was falsely identified as the shooter by WSB-TV and The Daily Mail instead of Colt Gray — sparking backlash given that Mason is Black and Gray is white. To matters worse, neither publication acknowledged the error.
Charged with four counts of felony murder, Gray made his first court appearance on Sept. 6. He will be tried as an adult. In 2023, Gray was suspected of plotting a school shooting. The weapon used in the shooting was purchased as a gift by Gray’s father Colin, who has been arrested, CBS News reported.
“These charges stem from Mr. Gray knowingly allowing his son, Colt, to possess a weapon,” Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey said, according to CBS News.
Gray faces a maximum of 180 years in prison since he’s up four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children.