Maxwell Frost made history in 2022 after becoming the first Generation Z person to be elected into congress. As of the beginning of 2023, he officially serves in the US House of Representatives for Florida’s 10th congressional district.

Maxwell Alejandro Frost was born on January 17, 1997, making him the minimum age of 25 to run for a seat in the House of Representatives in 2022. Frost defied doubts and setbacks that stood in his way when running to not just be the first Gen Z in congress, but also the only Afro-Cuban person. The life experiences of Maxwell Frost, as well as parts of his identity such as his age and ethnicity, are what led him to a career in politics at such a young age. This sets him apart from other politicians.

How Maxwell Frost’s Early Life Influenced Him To Begin Work in Politics

Frost was adopted into a Cuban family and is of Puerto Rican, Lebanese and Haitian ancestry. A family member he cites as a major source of inspiration is his grandmother Zenaida Argibay, who he affectionately calls Yeya. Frost shared that Argibay, his aunt and his mother Maritza Argibay-Frost migrated to the US in 1960 from Cuba during the time of the US and Cuba negotiated Freedom Flights. Argibay’s time in the US was spent working arduous hours under harsh conditions in factories for as little as a dollar an hour, he told Michelle Ruiz for Vogue. Still, Argibay helped raise Frost in the beginning of his life. Her strength and dedication inspire him to this day.

“What they have escaped and what they’ve come here to do…we’re still in pursuit of it,” Frost said. “We can’t stop because they never stopped; because we are their wildest dreams.”

Frost’s biological mother was also pivotal in his decision to campaign. He told Politico that after reconnecting with her for the first time in 2021 is when he knew he had to run for office.

Sabrina Rodriguez for Politico wrote, “She was battling a host of ills when she put him up for adoption — drugs, crime and poverty — systemic problems in need of real-life solutions, Frost says.”

“‘[Frost] hung up the phone and said, ‘I need to run for Congress.’”

Other Key Moments That Sparked Maxwell Frost’s Political Journey

Frost has often sourced major events he experienced young as fueling his journey into activism. This can be traced back to him learning about wealth inequality in elementary school from observing the Occupy Wall Street movement in 2011. Similarly, Frost learned young that Trayvon Martin was killed “for walking while Black” in 2012, about 30 minutes from where he grew up. Witnessing the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in 2012, Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016 and Parkland shooting in 2018 take place in his home state. His personal experience with gun violence may have been the most pivotal experiences that led him to work in activism, specifically gun control.

His work in organizing and activism is where his career began. Frost worked for campaigns including Hillary Clinton’s staff as well as an organizer on Bernie Sander’s team. Regarding activism, Frost worked for the American Civil Liberties Union where he advocated for abortion rights and the passing of Amendment Four in Florida to restore voting for pass felons. Additionally, Frost notably worked as the national organizing director for the Florida student-founded gun control activist organization, March For Our Lives.

How Maxwell Frost Became the First Gen Z Congress Member

Frost decided to officially run for office in 2022, specifically for the House of Representatives seat formerly held by Democratic Rep. Val Demings. He quit his job and began driving for Uber to dedicate more time to campaigning but still make money. Unlike his opponents, Frost was a 25-year-old who had not completed college or served in office prior. But these things attribute to him being a good candidate according to Frost. He noted his experience with handling a million dollar budget for a large group like March For Our Lives and immersing himself into his community with his years of activism work.

“[Many candidates are] either lawyers or they’ve been in office forever. I want to challenge what we see as valuable experience,” Frost told Ruiz.

His efforts were successful when Frost won the August primary against nine other democratic candidates. He received endorsements from prominent figures in his party including Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders. Frost was triumphant despite all doubts and odds when he beat 72-year-old Republican Calvin Wimbish for the 10th Congressional District seat in November 2022.

Frost’s Work as the First Gen Z Congressman

Maxwell Frost is continuing his prior activism work in office. In his first year of office, Frost introduced the Office of Gun Violence Prevention Act (alongside Sen. Murphy) and the End Junk Fees for Renters Act.

According to his website, the latter bill is intended to “bring back power to renters and create more transparency and accountability in the renting process and is also helping deliver over $11 Million to community projects across Central Florida.”

The challenges did not stop for Frost once he secured his spot in office, but he has continued working toward change. His efforts again paid off with the successful establishment of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention by the Biden-Harris Administration in September of 2023.

Most recently, Frost has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election and spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Frost’s age continues to be a point of contention to many, but he stands firm in his position and in representing his generation.