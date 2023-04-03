“I would like to thank the Wildcat Nation for embracing me and my family and showing unwavering love and support. All of your uplifting encouragement has been felt and is greatly appreciated. Thank you to my coaches and teammates for everything these past two years; it has been an honor to rep the A,” she wrote in a statement on social media.

“In light of recent events, it has become clear to me that I need to reprioritize my main goal and true life’s purpose: becoming a physician,” Nnaji added. “With the support of my family and guidance from Above. I am stepping away from basketball to start a new chapter of my life. Please respect my decision and refrain from entertaining any speculation from outside sources.”