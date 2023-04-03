Over the past week, Megan has shared several Instagram posts to promote “Boa,“ offering fans sneak peeks into the thematic essence of her new single. These posts have teased the primary theme, building anticipation among her followers for the release.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old shared a post with an intense confrontation between an alligator and a snake, accompanied by a screen text that read “Are you ready to play?“ as “Boa“ was set to be released on Friday.

The new music comes just months after the Grammy-winning rapper announced on Feb. 2 that she signed a major deal with Warner Music Group. She receives distribution and marketing services and maintains the rights to her master recordings and publishing, Blavity reported.