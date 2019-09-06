Megan Thee Stallion is continuing to make a splash on TikTok. The Grammy-winning artist has made her latest impact on the social media platform with her new track, “Mamushi.” The song, which features Japanese artist Yuki Chiba, is bringing together music lovers from various cultures.
Due to a viral TikTok dance of popular song (created by @mona712_official), as of Friday, the song was already featured in nearly 300,000 videos worldwide on the platform. “Mamushi” is also No. 6 on the TikTok Viral 50 chart.
Megan’s video participating in the dance trend has 6.4 million likes and 43.4 million views The original video from @mona712_official has 2.3 million likes and 17.7 million views
Yuki Chiba has entered the Billboard Hot 110 chart for the first time after collaborating with Megan. The Japanese artist, who was formerly known as KOHH according to Her Campus, is also welcoming an increasingly wider global audience since the release of “Mamushi.” The new track is featured on Megan’s most-recent self-titled album, which was released on June 28.
Megan met Chiba when she traveled to Japan in March for the the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. When she went to Instagram on March 5 to post photos from her trip to Japan, Megan included a picture with Chiba.
Megan’s latest viral TikTok song is named after a mamushi, a type of snake found in Japan, Her Campus reported. The song is consistent with the theme of Megan’s previous songs, “Cobra” and “Hiss.” Parts of the chorus, spoken in Japanese by Chiba, translates to “We make money, we are stars.” Megan also sings parts of the song in Japanese.
“Watashi wa suta,” she says at one part of the track, which translates to “I earn money, I’m a star,” per Her Campus.
@theestallion Sailor HOTTIE ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #MAMUSHI ♬ Mamushi (feat. Yuki Chiba) – Megan Thee Stallion