Megan Thee Stallion is continuing to make a splash on TikTok. The Grammy-winning artist has made her latest impact on the social media platform with her new track, “Mamushi.” The song, which features Japanese artist Yuki Chiba, is bringing together music lovers from various cultures.

Due to a viral TikTok dance of popular song (created by @mona712_official), as of Friday, the song was already featured in nearly 300,000 videos worldwide on the platform. “Mamushi” is also No. 6 on the TikTok Viral 50 chart.

Megan’s video participating in the dance trend has 6.4 million likes and 43.4 million views The original video from @mona712_official has 2.3 million likes and 17.7 million views