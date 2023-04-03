Megan Thee Stallion just dropped the music video for her bilingual hit single “Mamushi,” which features Japanese rapper Yuki Chiba.
The Houston rapper teased the video in July when she dropped a series of photos showing a Japanese-inspired set; she also sported temporary dragon tattoos on her back.
“I ❤️🇯🇵 I never want to leave 🥹 MAMUSHI VIDEO SHOOT FINISHED 🔥🔥🔥”, she captioned her Instagram post.
Earlier this month, Megan discussed her personal metamorphosis, which is documented in her latest LP.
“I was inspired to create this album about rebirth because I feel I am becoming a new person physically and mentally,” the 29-year-old Grammy winner told Women’s Health in April. “I’ve always struggled to figure out how to be vulnerable and still make music that is going hard at the same time.”
"I am very much a flower, but my flower has thorns."
“Mamushi” is the third single off her Megan album; lead single “Hiss” skyrocketed to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
“Mamushi” has gone viral on TikTok since its official release, spawning its own dance trend. It even topped Billboard’s US World Digital Song Sales chart and cracked the top five on the Japan Hot Overseas chart.
Check out the music video for Meg’s “Mamushi” below: