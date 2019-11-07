While performing in Atlanta as part of her Hot Girl Summer Tour, Megan Thee Stallion announced her third studio album, which will be self-titled, will drop later this month. According to Variety, Megan will be the first under the Houston native’s Hot Girl Productions.

SURPRISE HOTTIESSSS!!!! My New Album “MEGAN'' will be coming out JUNE 28 PRE-SAVE NOW! https://t.co/zPhkzh2hFS pic.twitter.com/dB28I5fvhW — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) June 3, 2024

The album announcement was not without complications — the “WAP” MC was forced to reschedule her Atlanta shows due to burst water pipes and outages. Fans who bought tickets for the May 31 show learned of the news just an hour before doors were slated to open, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. Initially set for June 1, the second Atlanta stop was postponed about 30 minutes before doors opened to Monday, while Friday’s moved to Sunday.

During Sunday’s performance at the State Farm Arena, the rapper shared the news of her album and its artwork, which shows the Texan hanging upside down in a butterfly cocoon.

At the show, she also brought out fellow rapper Latto, where they performed their song “Budget,” taken off Megan’s second album Traumazine, for the first time. Megan also performed a verse on Latto’s recent track, “Sunday Service,” revealing she’ll be on the remix.

Megan Thee Stallion & Latto performing “Budget” for the first time at the #HotGirlSummerTour pic.twitter.com/ngWnvndaal — Megan News (@MegansCharts) June 3, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion & Latto performing ‘Sunday Service (Remix)’ tonight at the Hot Girl Summer Tour in Atlanta!! pic.twitter.com/1x2Ny4J5OF — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) June 3, 2024

Ahead of Megan’s release, the rapper has dropped three singles expected to be featured on the album: “Cobra,” “Boa,” and “Hiss,” a diss track that addressed a line of Megan’s that Nicki Minaj interpreted as shade toward her. “Hiss” quickly became the rapper’s first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist. No word on if any other single will be released ahead of Megan’s June 28 bow.

“I don’t even know how to describe [the new album], honestly,” the 29-year-old told L’Officiel in a recent interview. “‘Hiss’ was me just getting the things that I had to say off my chest. I’m really not focused on the negativity on my album. I have a lot of different songs on the album because my emotion doesn’t stop at anger. My emotion doesn’t stop at sadness because I did grow and I did start feeling more things. I started feeling really happy. So you have songs on the album that are about the positive times that I’m starting to have. You get a little bit of everything. You get all the emotions in there.”

Meg’s Hot Girl Summer Tour continues throughout the United States before she hits Europe in July and returns to Washington, D.C., for the Broccoli City Festival on Sept. 27.