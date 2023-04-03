Mel B and Eddie Murphy‘s child, Angel, recently celebrated his 18th birthday. Mel B took to social media to congratulate Angel, who uses ‘him’ as a pronoun per his Instagram page, on his milestone birthday.

She posted multiple photographs of Angel Murphy Brown, from his infant days to snapshots taken in more recent years. Mel B even included a photograph with Sofía Vergara, which was taken on the set of America’s Got Talent. She serves as one of the judges.

Mel B took to Instagram to celebrate Angel

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY ANGEL !!! I cannot believe youre 18 You are so special and so bright and so talented!! I couldnt be prouder of watching you grow and become the person you are but youll forever be my babyyyy,” Mel B captioned her Instagram post. “I hop you keep chasing yor dreams and be kind to everyone around you like you always have been my Angel Love you always.”

Mel B and Murphy welcomed Angel after briefly dating in 2006. They agreed on a child support settlement in 2009 despite a paternity dispute at first. Their relationship has improved throughout the years.

“He apologizes to this day about that,” Mel B told Piers Morgan in 2019, Complex reported. “He wishes he never said it because that baby was planned; we planned that baby together, and we were madly in love, and it just went wrong, dramatically went wrong.”

Mel B said her children don’t care that she’s a Spice Girl

Mel B has two other children, 26-year-old Phoenix whom she shares with her ex-partner Jimmy Gulzar, and 13-year-old Madison whom she shares with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte. She said her children have only recently started thinking she is cool, even though they don’t care that she is a Spice Girl, aka one-fifth of the best-selling girl group of all time.

“No. I mean, I’ve got a 12-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 24-year-old,” she said during a 2024 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, according to E! News. “I mean my 24-year-old thinks I’m kind of cool now because all my clothes have come back ’round in fashion.”

“So, my oldest daughter, she goes into my wardrobes and I see her stealing things … But I’m, oh well. It’s fine. I don’t think they care that I’m a Spice Girl,” Mel B added. “But I think with their friends, I’m kind of cool.”