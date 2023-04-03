Business Insider reported that Melania did not mention George Floyd by name. Instead, she referred to him as a “Black Minneapolis resident” and used the pronoun “his” when discussing him in more detail.

How Melania Trump referred to George Floyd in her memoir

“On May 26, a pivotal incident unfolded as a nine-minute video circulated on social media — a cell phone recording showing the killing of a Black Minneapolis resident by a white police officer,” the 54-year-old wrote in the book. George Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes while he pleaded for his life in front of bystanders.

In the same paragraph, Melania again refers to Floyd without naming him: “In the aftermath of his tragic death, the firing of all four officers involved in his arrest did not quell the public outcry for justice.”