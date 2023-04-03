Former First Lady Melania Trump’s new memoir was released on Tuesday, where she reflects on her career, motherhood, Donald Trump and more. However, one of the most striking aspects of the book is her description of George Floyd and the nationwide protests that followed his tragic death.
Business Insider reported that Melania did not mention George Floyd by name. Instead, she referred to him as a “Black Minneapolis resident” and used the pronoun “his” when discussing him in more detail.
How Melania Trump referred to George Floyd in her memoir
“On May 26, a pivotal incident unfolded as a nine-minute video circulated on social media — a cell phone recording showing the killing of a Black Minneapolis resident by a white police officer,” the 54-year-old wrote in the book. George Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes while he pleaded for his life in front of bystanders.
In the same paragraph, Melania again refers to Floyd without naming him: “In the aftermath of his tragic death, the firing of all four officers involved in his arrest did not quell the public outcry for justice.”
Melania described the protests that occurred following Floyd’s death. From Minneapolis to Washington, D.C., she referred to them as the “inflammatory rhetoric of Black Lives Matter leaders,” per Business Insider. She also mentioned a specific demonstration at the White House on May 29 that led to her seeking refuge in an emergency bunker.
Her memoir was released more than a week after she publicly expressed her stance on abortion rights in a video where she spoke on behalf of all women, emphasizing their right to autonomy over their bodies. Abortion is one of the key issues on the ballot box this upcoming election and the former first lady has candidly described it as an “individual freedom.”
“Individual freedom is a fundamental principle that I safeguard. Without a doubt, there is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth: individual freedom. What does my body, my choice really mean?” Melania said in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.