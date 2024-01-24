Social media users are notably less impressed by the lives of the rich and famous than they used to be. Still, when the Met Gala comes around each May, the internet can’t help but gawk at the designer duds worn by the biggest names in entertainment. 2024’s event was themed the “Garden of Time,” with the museum displaying a spring exhibition called “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” as nature continues to come back to life this month.

As always, not everyone in attendance seemed to understand the concept, but those who did went above and beyond. Now that the party has come and gone for another year, we’re taking the opportunity to reflect on some of the Met Gala’s best-dressed Black celebrities through the years, from 90s supermodels to today’s NBA stars.

Naomi Campbell

One person who’s all too familiar with the traditions of the Met is Naomi Campbell, who attended for the 17th time in 2024. Her aqua-colored look was simple and stunning – a fringe dress with sequin embellishments designed by the team at Burberry. The supermodel added Briony Raymond Collection emerald cut earrings to accessorize, attending alongside designer Daniel Lee.

Zendaya

Zendaya and Law Roach attend the 2019 Met Gala celebrating ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion.'(Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Zendaya and her stylist, Law Roach are a force to be reckoned with on any red carpet, but at the Met Gala, they tend to pull out all the stops. Designers the Euphoria actress has worn over the years include Fausto Puglisi, Michael Kors, Dolce and Gabbana and Versace. One of her most iconic moments at the annual function was in 2019 when she channeled Cinderella in Tommy Hilfiger.

Alton Mason

Alton Mason attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

After seeing Mason rock platform Thom Browne boots at the 2024 Met, we won’t be surprised if other men follow in his footsteps this spring. The 26-year-old clearly has more than good looks going for him; his career as a model has given him considerable knowledge that allows him to tastefully execute every theme, particularly the 2023 tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, where he paid homage to the classic Chanel bride.

Rihanna

Fashion lovers were sad to see that Bad Gal RiRi skipped out on the Met with her beau this year, but seeing as she has two boys under two running around, it’s understandable. Though she first started attending the Costume Institute’s function in 2007, it wasn’t until 2015 that she really started pushing boundaries with her looks. That year, the “Diamonds” singer wore a stunning yellow Guo Pei gown, and she’s since sported looks by Comme des Garçons, John Galliano, Balenciaga and most recently, Valentino.

FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

FKA Twigs is an eccentric artist, which translates to many of her clothing choices. At the 2024 Met Gala she wore lab-grown Stella McCartney diamonds, leaving little to the imagination in her revealing outfit. When paying tribute to Lagerfeld in Maison Margiela last year, Twigs looked every bit the prim and proper British girl some might expect her to be, though she still let her personality shine through her unique hair.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter’s dramatic entrance at the 2019 Met is bound to go down in history as one of the most iconic of all time. As you might recall, the Pose star dressed as a Sun God in unmissable all gold, and was carried in by loyal servants. Ahead of this month’s event, Porter announced he wouldn’t be attending so that he could focus on self care.

Anok Yai

Anok Yai attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.” (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

No matter how she chooses to adorn her body, Anok Yai’s face card will always be one of the most valid we’ve ever seen. From 2019 to the present day she’s attended in designs from Oscar de la Renta, Prabal Gurung and Swarovski, all of them breaking necks and adorning mood boards. In line with the Garden of Time theme, Yai’s all-blue look this year seemed to personify the water necessary for all life to bloom.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé attends the Costume Institute Gala for the “PUNK: Chaos to Couture.”(Photo by Jennifer Graylock/FilmMagic)

After what happened between Jay-Z and Solange Knowles at the 2014 Met Gala, it’s no wonder the rapper and Beyoncé rarely attend anymore. The mother of three’s last time walking the carpet was in 2016, and for years before that, she exclusively wore Givenchy Haute Couture. Prior to that, Bey rocked Armani Privé (pictured above) in 2008 and Emilio Pucci in 2011.

Usher

Usher attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

2024 has been a huge year for Usher, but just because his Super Bowl Halftime Show is over with doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of him. The “Climax” hitmaker has only continued to impress us with his bold style, looking like a sinister character straight out of a fairytale while donning Alexander McQueen at the Met. According to Business Insider, the watch Usher paired with his fit is worth $5 million, proving he’s been making money moves lately.

Cardi B

We’re still waiting on Cardi B’s sophomore album, but one thing we can always count on the New Yorker to serve is a look. Seven people were required to help carry in her gothic glam-style gown this week, solidifying her spot on our Met Gala’s best-dressed Black celebrities list. Windowsen was the designer she collaborated with in 2024, but in the past, Bardi has worked with Versace, Thom Browne and Moschino.

Iman

Iman attends The 2021 Met Gala celebrating “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.” (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

66-year-old supermodel Iman had all eyes on her at the 2021 Met, which was themed, “In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.” Dolce & Gabbana teamed up with Harris Reed to conceptualize her massive, golden, feather-clad look, which was gorgeously layered over a bright, golden jumpsuit. “I thought it was beautiful because it really felt hopeful, a ray of light after all the darkness we felt. So, I thought this was a perfect outfit for it,” Iman told People about wearing the look amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.” (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky has long been known as hip-hop’s “Fashion Killa,”‘ and with each time he attends, the father of two further proves how vast his knowledge is. Like many other clothing lovers, Rocky included references to Lagerfeld at the 2023 Met, layering a classic kilt over bedazzled jeans. Perhaps our favorite thing about the self-proclaimed “pretty motherf**ker” is how he never outshines Rihanna, instead opting to compliment her dramatic ensembles.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Before she became one of our favorite MUTHAS, Keke Palmer was on hosting duty at the 2021 Met Gala. Her timeless sense of humor shone as she interviewed her fellow celebrities, but as the Chicago native has moved into her 30s, her style has become noticeably more glamorous. Palmer took a unique approach to this year’s theme, going as a Marc Jacobs-designed mummy.

Solange Knowles

Solange attends the 2018 Met Gala, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination.” (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

Like Beyoncé, her little sister’s name will always live on in Met Gala infamy thanks to the elevator incident. Nevertheless, Solange showed out at the fashion-forward party consistently for years after, donning Unique Files in 2015, David Laport in 2016, Thom Browne in 2017 and Iris van Herpen in 2018 as pictured above. Knowles’ last appearance was in 2019, when she sported a Salvatore Ferragamo look.

Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Men who are invited to the Met Gala often face criticism for sticking to traditional black and white tuxes, but this year, Ben Simmons proved he was paying attention to the theme. The NBA star carried a briefcase with a giant clock on it and his Thom Browne-designed coat featured plant detailing to represent the Garden of Time.

Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz attends the 2021 Met Gala benefit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

As a nepo baby, Kravitz was exposed to the Met Gala as early as 2008, though it wasn’t until Saint Laurent began dressing her in 2018 that she really became a standout. In 2021, the High Fidelty actress went viral for her sultry naked dress, though we haven’t seen her back since. Other brands who’ve dressed Kravitz include Alexander Wang, Topshop, Valentino and Oscar de la Renta.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o attends The 2019 Met Gala “Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion.” (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Some of Lupita Nyong’o’s Met Gala looks have been better than others. The Us starlet’s Prada numbers in 2014 and 2017 garnered underwhelming reactions online, but when Versace dresses her, you can always expect a show stopping look. No matter who she’s wearing, one thing Nyong’o always nails is the styling of her natural hair, which she rocks with total confidence.

Pharrell Williams

In 2017, Pharrell Williams committed what appeared to be a major fashion faux pas – wearing jeans to the Met Gala. Seeing as he was a co-chair that year, one would think that the “Happy” hitmaker would’ve gone over the top in styling himself, but instead, he paid tribute to Comme des Garçons in denim, plaid and a pin-clad leather jacket.

Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” (Photo by Cindy Ord/MG22/Getty Images)

No one is doing it quite like Badu, whose five-foot stance has frequently been made much taller with her signature hats at the Met. In 2014, “The Healer” songstress was the guest of Givenchy, though it was some time before she graced the event again, styled by Thom Browne. We’ve seen Badu smizing for the cameras from 2021 to 2024, also collaborating with Francesco Risso for Marni and Comme des Garçons.

Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.” (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

If there’s one word that perfectly describes both of Michaela Coel’s looks for the Met so far, it’s bold. The 36-year-old took the all-American route in 2021, showing off her toned body in a blue Balenciaga catsuit. In 2023, Coel managed to top that by teaming up with Schiaparelli Couture, easily making her one of the Met Gala’s best-dressed Black celebrities of all time.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj is best known for her fiery personality and explicit lyrics, but she’s also got a reputation for looking fly. Her 2024 Met dress was designed by Marni’s Francesco Risso, who used recycled materials to craft all of the flowers. The Queen of Rap’s first time attending was in 2013 when Tommy Hilfiger dressed her. She returned with Moschino in 2016, H&M in 2017, Prabal Gurung in 2018/2019 and finally Burberry in 2022.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X attends The 2021 Met Gala “Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion.” (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

While Billy Porter’s been absent from the Met in recent years, Lil Nas X has proudly picked up his fellow LGBTQ+ icon’s torch. In 2021 the “Old Town Road” artist made one of the grandest entrances of all time, changing into a golden robot suit after starting his walk in a luxurious cape fit for a king. This year Nas toned things down considerably but still made his personality felt.

Janelle Monáe

Another recording artist who pulled off a legendary outfit change on the Met Gala steps is Janelle Monáe. In 2023, amid her “sexual revolution” and The Age of Pleasure rollout, the “I Like That” singer went from hiding her body beneath an oversized black and white coat to teasing her hourglass shape beneath a sheer, structured dress.

Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman attends the 2018 Met Gala, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination.” (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Because his life was cut tragically short, Chadwick Boseman only had the opportunity to serve one look at the Met Gala. In 2018, he was dressed by the crew at Versace, who ensured the Black Panther star looked his most dapper in a white suit with gold crosses and red details intricately placed across his body.