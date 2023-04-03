Despite the many records he’s sold over the span of his 30+ year career, Method Man recently claimed he has never made a single dime from streaming services.
Recently, the legendary rapper spoke with Wale Ogunleye, head of Sports & Entertainment at UBS Arena, about his lack of compensation from streaming platforms such as Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music, according to Vibe.
“Honestly I’ve never gotten a streaming check for any of my music,” Method Man said during the interview.
In addition, he spoke about artificial intelligence and how it’s impacted the music industry across the board.
“I’m still trying to figure out AI, but I have seen some things that have made me raise an eyebrow,” Smith said. “The Drake diss with the [fake] 2Pac and Snoop, the fake Kendrick [diss songs]. It’s a lot to it.”
He continued, “I mean, I think it goes way deeper than that, especially when it comes to IPs [intellectual property] for artists that came from my era,” the 53-year-old said.
“Like I said, I’m still trying to figure it all out because there may be someone who can make a perfect mix of the two,” he said. “I’m not saying to accept it, but at least make art out of it, and that’s what I’m always for, the creative part.”
Recently, the beloved Staten Island rapper directed a music video from his friend and fellow Wu-Tang member Masta Killa.
