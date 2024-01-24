It’s not hard to find creative young Black men all around America, but few of them have the support, confidence and resources it takes to make a living as an entertainer. Thankfully, Metro Boomin’s mother, Leslie Joanne Wayne, went above and beyond to make sure her son could make his dreams come true. She sadly lost her life in a murder-suicide in 2022, but losing his biggest fan hasn’t stopped Leland Tyler Wayne from bravely moving forward and inspiring others to do the same. As early as middle school, the 30-year-old knew he wanted to pursue a career in music, though he initially considered taking up rap. In the process, Metro began making beats for himself to rhyme over but found himself falling in love with the art of production along the way.

He took himself seriously as a teenager, crafting five beats a day while he was still in high school back in 2009. Thanks to social media, the ambitious creative connected with up-and-coming artists in Atlanta in hopes of working together. His late mom would drive him regularly from St. Louis to ATL so he could work with Gucci Mane, Future and others based in the area; this served him well, as Wayne continues to make music magic with some of his first partners to this day. Now that he’s well-established as one of the most influential names in trap music, let’s dive into Metro Boomin’s net worth.

How Metro Boomin Became One of the Most Influential Producers in Atlanta

The Early Days

After just one semester at Morehouse College to study business management, Wayne turned his focus to music full-time. By 2012, his first track with Future, “Hard,” appeared on DJ Esco’s Welcome 2 Mollyworld mixtape. As he continued to network within the local hip-hop scene, Metro shared his debut project, 19 & Boomin the next year, with appearances from Gucci Mane and Trinidad James. In 2014, he and Pluto reunited as the Missouri-born musician executive produced Future’s Monster mixtape, along with “I Won” from the rapper’s Honest LP. Other standouts from this time were iLoveMakonnen’s “Tuesday,” which peaked at No. 12 on the Hot 100, as well as “Want Some More” from Nicki Minaj’s album The Pinkprint.

Metro’s Mid-2010’s Breakthrough

Halfway through the decade, things really took off for Metro Boomin. He and Future teamed up with Drake to drop What a Time to Be Alive, though the Metro Thuggin collab he announced with Thugger from back then never saw the light of day. On the bright side, the 30-year-old won Producer of the Year at the BET Hip-Hop Awards and scored his first No. 1 hit in 2016, thanks to the Migos’ club banger, “Bad and Boujee.” Elsewhere, he executive produced Pluto’s Purple Reign project and unleashed the Savage Mode EP with 21 Savage.

At this point, Wayne was feeling like a force to be reckoned with and knew it would be best to launch his own label – Boominati Worldwide – in partnership with Universal Music Group and Republic Records. This news came in 2017, along with Halloween’s Without Warning collaborative album with 21 and Offset of Migos fame. The LP reached No. 4 on the Billboard 200, but it wasn’t all that the producer had to share that year. Double or Nothing with Big Sean, DropTopWop with Gucci Mane and the Perfect Timing mixtape with Canada’s Nav all landed on DSPs too.

Much to hip-hop’s shock, Metro Boomin announced his retirement via Instagram in April of the year later. However, he was credited on Minaj’s Queen and Weezy’s Tha Carter V, leading some to ponder if he’d really walked away. In November of 2018, his debut studio album came out, titled Not All Heroes Wear Capes. After spending three years working on the project with names like Drake, Gunna and Thugger, Wayne was proud to see it make a No. 1 debut.

Producer Shows No Signs of Stopping Today

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

While he does his best to keep things fresh and interesting for his listeners, it’s obvious that the “Ric Flair Drip” hitmaker has his favorites. He produced four songs from The Weeknd’s After Hours, including the No. 1 single “Heartless,” and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Metro and 21 tapped Morgan Freeman to narrate their Savage Mode II album. After processing the death of his mother in 2022, the musical icon managed to find the strength to deliver his sophomore release, Heroes & Villains, which also went No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Having built up an astounding catalog so quickly, Metro felt it was best to offload some of his publishing rights to Shamrock Capital in a deal for $70M. Rather than stepping back from the studio afterward, he’s stayed booked and busy with the Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack, performing at Coachella, producing the lobby theme for Fortnite Battle Royale and helping Young Thug out with his Business Is Business LP.

More recently, he and Future shook things up in the world of rap on their We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You releases. “Like That” with Kendrick Lamar became Wayne’s first No. 1 as a lead performer, and he followed it with more shots aimed at Drake in the form of the viral “BBL Drizzy,” which the 6ix God has since spit over on Sexyy Red’s latest album.

What Is Metro Boomin’s Net Worth?

After all the hard work he’s put into his craft, Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Wayne is valued at $45 million. While he spends plenty of time cooking up in the studio with his frequent collaborators, the St. Louis native also added a $4.9M home in Bell Canyon, California to his assets in 2022. With his next collaborative project, JIDTRO with JID, already in the works, we’ll likely only see Metro Boomin’s net worth reach new heights in the coming years.