Isabella Strahan has announced she is officially cancer-free! Over a year ago, she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a type of brain tumor. The 19-year-old shared the news on her YouTube channel, where she has been documenting her journey.
“It was a great, great scan,” Strahan said. “Everything was clear. Cancer-free and everything is great. I don’t have another doctor’s appointment until October.”
She shared the news in a vlog titled “Goodbye Hospital,” where Strahan reviewed results from her scans and attended her last appointment at the Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center in Durham, N.C.
“I miss my doctors already and everyone who’s helped me because they’re all so nice…” she added. “I feel like I’m just saddened today knowing that I wasn’t gonna be going back for a while because I love them so much. So, that was my last hospital vlog until October!”
As Blavity reported, Strahan was diagnosed with medulloblastoma in Oct. 2023. She publicly announced the news in a Good Morning America segment in January 2024 alongside her father, co-host Michael Strahan.
He said the experience changed his perspective on life and fatherhood.
“You learn that you’re probably not as strong as you thought you were when you have to really think about the real things, and I realized that I need support from everybody,” Michael said on air at the time. “You think that I’m the athlete, the tough guy, you know, I can come and handle, I’m the father in the family. It is not about any of that. It doesn’t matter. And it’s really made me change my perspective on so many things in my life.”
View this post on Instagram
The 19-year-old shared each step of her journey on YouTube, from having to undergo multiple craniotomies to deciding to freeze her eggs ahead of chemotherapy. In June, Strahan shared she had completed her chemotherapy treatment on social media.