Michael Strahan is responding to the criticism he’s facing from conservatives for not putting his hand over his heart during the national anthem while visiting the San Diego Naval Base in honor of Veterans Day.
Strahan, who visited the Naval Base with his Fox Sports colleagues on Sunday, had his hands crossed in front of him during the anthem, Parade reported.
As social media users saw the image from Strahan’s visit, many of them considered his gesture unpatriotic and disrespectful to the veterans. Strahan, however, responded to the backlash by posting a photo of his father, who is a veteran.
“Thank you to all veterans and active service members who courageously risk their lives to protect us every day,” Strahan wrote in his post. “Your selfless service is beyond measure. This is my hero, it is also my father, Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr. He served for 23 years in the army and was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division. Just as I honor my father, I keep all of you in my thoughts each and every day as we would not have the safety and freedoms we cherish without you. Thank You. #VeteransDay.”
The debate raged on social media as people argued about whether or not Strahan’s gesture was disrespectful. Strahan’s critics included conservative pundits such as Newsmax host Todd Starnes.
“Michael Strahan disrespected the military during a Veterans Day pre-game show on @NFLonFOX,” Starnes wrote on X. “The great irony is Strahan on a ship surrounded by men and women who would willingly sacrifice their lives to protect his freedom. So, his behavior is not just repugnant, it’s downright cowardly.”
Michael Strahan disrespected the military during a Veterans Day pre-game show on @NFLonFOX. The great irony is Strahan on a ship surrounded by men and women who would willingly sacrifice their lives to protect his freedom. So, his behavior is not just repugnant, it’s downright… pic.twitter.com/iIXqChfLCW
While some of Starnes’ followers responded in support of the news anchor, there were still several people who defended Strahan. One of Strahan’s supporters outed Starnes for hypocrisy by sharing an image of Donald Trump failing to put his hands on his heart during the anthem.
i’m just gonna leave this here pic.twitter.com/MkMolMqRje
Another person who claimed to be a veteran also said there’s nothing disrespectful about what Strahan did.
I’m a veteran, and I don’t feel that is meant to be disrespectful.
Strahan’s colleague Jay Glazer also spoke up in support of the former New York Giants star.
“I’ve just seen the criticism of [Michael Strahan],” Glazer wrote on X. “Let me tell you this, I don’t know if I have a friend who is more proud of his military roots than Michael, growing up on an army base constantly talking about what he learned from his dad Major Gene Strahan and how his time there shaped him. I heard it CONSTANTLY, still do!”
I’ve just seen the criticism of @michaelstrahan. Let me tell you this, I don’t know if I have a friend who is more proud of his military roots than Michael, growing up on an army base constantly talking about what he learned from his dad Major Gene Strahan and how his time there…
While the critics are bashing his name, Strahan is enjoying a year to celebrate. As Blavity previously reported, the NFL legend received delightful news earlier this year when he learned that his daughter Isabella Strahan is cancer-free. The 19-year-old was diagnosed with a type of brain tumor known as medulloblastoma.