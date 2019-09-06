Michael Strahan is responding to the criticism he’s facing from conservatives for not putting his hand over his heart during the national anthem while visiting the San Diego Naval Base in honor of Veterans Day.

Strahan, who visited the Naval Base with his Fox Sports colleagues on Sunday, had his hands crossed in front of him during the anthem, Parade reported.

As social media users saw the image from Strahan’s visit, many of them considered his gesture unpatriotic and disrespectful to the veterans. Strahan, however, responded to the backlash by posting a photo of his father, who is a veteran.

“Thank you to all veterans and active service members who courageously risk their lives to protect us every day,” Strahan wrote in his post. “Your selfless service is beyond measure. This is my hero, it is also my father, Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr. He served for 23 years in the army and was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division. Just as I honor my father, I keep all of you in my thoughts each and every day as we would not have the safety and freedoms we cherish without you. Thank You. #VeteransDay.”