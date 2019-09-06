Michael Strahan continues to face backlash from people, primarily conservatives, who feel that he disrespected the troops on Veterans Day. On Sunday, he visited the San Diego Naval base with his Fox Sports colleagues. The former New York Giants star, who was standing with his arms crossed in front of him during the anthem, said veterans have a special place in his heart.

“I have nothing to protest. I have no statement to be made. The only statement that should be made and that I want to make is that I love the military, I’ve always loved the military, and I will always love the military,” he said in the clip.