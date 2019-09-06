Michael Strahan continues to face backlash from people, primarily conservatives, who feel that he disrespected the troops on Veterans Day. On Sunday, he visited the San Diego Naval base with his Fox Sports colleagues. The former New York Giants star, who was standing with his arms crossed in front of him during the anthem, said veterans have a special place in his heart.
“I have nothing to protest. I have no statement to be made. The only statement that should be made and that I want to make is that I love the military, I’ve always loved the military, and I will always love the military,” he said in the clip.
Strahan also talked about his involvement with the military.
“I do so many programs to help veterans and soldiers. I grew up on a military base with a father who was a major in the Army. My brother, my sister, my cousins, they all served in the military — I’m a military brat,” he said. “And so the fact of somebody saying that, you know, I’m unpatriotic, couldn’t be any further from the truth.”
Conservative pundits in particular followed up with heavy criticism of Strahan after seeing his gesture.
“Michael Strahan disrespected the military during a Veterans Day pre-game show on @NFLonFOX,” Newsmax host Todd Starnes wrote on X. “The great irony is Strahan on a ship surrounded by men and women who would willingly sacrifice their lives to protect his freedom. So, his behavior is not just repugnant, it’s downright cowardly.”
At the same time, many people spoke up in support of Strahan, including his colleague Jay Glazer.
“I’ve just seen the criticism of [Michael Strahan],” Glazer wrote on X. “Let me tell you this, I don’t know if I have a friend who is more proud of his military roots than Michael, growing up on an army base constantly talking about what he learned from his dad Major Gene Strahan and how his time there shaped him. I heard it CONSTANTLY, still do!”
Strahan first responded to the backlash on Monday when he went to social media to share a photo of his father, who is a veteran.
“Thank you to all veterans and active service members who courageously risk their lives to protect us every day,” Strahan wrote in his post. “Your selfless service is beyond measure. This is my hero, it is also my father, Maj. Gene W. Strahan, Sr. He served for 23 years in the army and was a proud member of the 82nd Airborne Division. Just as I honor my father, I keep all of you in my thoughts each and every day as we would not have the safety and freedoms we cherish without you. Thank You. #VeteransDay.”
In his post on Tuesday, Strahan said he forgot to put his hand over his chest because he was caught up in the moment as he was looking at the young sailors in attendance.
“I’m thinking to myself, ‘How incredible to be that young and to know that you want to do this,’” Strahan said. “It’s such a commitment, but you’re willing to commit to something that you know gives us our freedoms, plain and simple.”
He added, “I’m like, ‘Do I be the fool that puts his hand over his heart after or do I just stand here with my hand in front of me respectfully?’ Which, that’s what I did, that’s what happened.”