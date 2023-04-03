CNBC reported that the state of Washington said Tuesday that the tech giant would reduce its overall headcount tied to its Redmond headquarters by 1,985 people, which includes 1,510 in office. At the end of June, the company had 228,000 employees across the globe.

Microsoft layoffs impacted all company departments

The company said the layoffs would affect employees across all levels, teams and geographies. According to CNBC, the latest job cuts mark Microsoft’s largest round of layoffs in two years after eliminating 10,000 roles in 2023. A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the latest downsizing is not related to employee performance.

“We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement obtained by CNBC.