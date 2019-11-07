Microsoft Outlook users were thrown for a loop as the email service experienced an outage.

According to Forbes, users have reported several issues, including Microsoft Outlook not recognizing their licenses and the service working extremely slowly.

Users started reporting service issues Wednesday evening

Downdetector, an online platform that tracks service outages, determined Microsoft Outlook users started reporting issues Wednesday evening. By Thursday morning, thousands of users were reporting issues, with 60% claiming login issues and 35% noting server connection issues. The outage seemingly affected users in several countries, including the U.K., Australia and Canada, USA Today reported. It’s unclear how many users are impacted by the outage.

The Microsoft Office service health portal confirmed the outage and let users know that Microsoft is “working on it.” It also explained that the outage impacted several Outlook email services, including Outlook.com, Outlook Mobile and the Outlook desktop client.

Microsoft provided an update to users early Thursday morning on X, formerly Twitter, informing them a fix for the issue had been deployed; however, many responded that it still wasn’t working for them.

We've determined the cause of the issue and have deployed a fix. We're closely monitoring its deployment and expect the issue to gradually resolve as deployment progresses. You can find more details within our service health portal: https://t.co/3p00ir2aVB — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 10, 2025

“We’ve begun a broad expedited deployment of the configuration change across all affected infrastructure. We expect most impacted users will experience relief within the next two hours, as the fix saturates the environment. We’re closely monitoring service health telemetry to ensure the recovery continues as expected. We understand how impactful incidents of this type can be, and we’re continuing to open any additional workstreams to expedite recovery and restore availability. We’re continuing to apply the configuration changes to fix the underlying problem and completing additional validation efforts to ensure authentication components are properly configured,” the services’ current status reads.

The Microsoft Outlook outage comes after years of frequent issues impacting Microsoft services. In June, an update to Microsoft Outlook left many users unable to read messages or create a new one, Forbes reported. Attempts to do so led to crashes, with Microsoft claiming, “This issue occurs because Outlook cannot open the Forms Library.”

The Outlook crashes appeared to affect users who updated Outlook for Microsoft 365, beginning with version 2504. Microsoft encouraged users experiencing the issue to create a FORMS2 folder to improve their email service.

Regarding the most recent outage, Microsoft’s service status mentions the next update by Thursday at 6:30 p.m. UTC / 2:30 p.m. ET.