Amid civil unrest in the community circa 2016 stemming from the fatal shooting of Sylville Smith at the hands of the police, Wince conversed with other residents about steps they could take to inspire a better lifestyle.

View this profile on Instagram Sherman Park Grocery Store (@shermanparkgrocery) • Instagram photos and videos

“I’ve lived my whole life in this city. Now we have a unique opportunity to change the narrative of the environment here by providing food access and education,” Wince said in an interview with Milwaukee NNS.