Mangham opened her store shortly before the only Dollar General in Webb burned down. The loss of the Dollar General opened an opportunity for Mangham to sell home goods in addition to groceries. However, the Dollar General has now reopened.

Mangham opened her grocery store as a branch of her nonprofit organization, Her Shoes Inc. According to Mangham, the nonprofit “works with farmers who are growing, but not able to reach those populations that need it.”

“Because the populations are sparsely populated, everything is stretched out over 600 square miles,” Mangham told Capital B. “They’re throwing their hard-earned food away because it’s rotting, meeting its shelf life prior to them actually being able to sell it or reach people who want to buy it. The grocery store was the answer to a number of things.”