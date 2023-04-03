A University of Missouri Black student group says it was “heartbroken” after being forced to rename its annual event Welcome Black BBQ — which is held for new and returning Black students to meet one another. The Legion of Black Collegians said it spent months resisting the decision made by school officials. The event was eventually renamed to the Welcome Black and Gold BBQ.
“When presented with the idea, we initially wanted to keep the original name or not have the event at all,” the group said in a statement posted on Instagram. “However, in tandem with the GOBCC, Ms. Andrea, and the university, we did not want to override the hard work our government and other black student leaders put into this nor face consequences that could lead to massive losses for our government so early into the year.”
“Achieving excellence for all is at the core of the University of Missouri’s mission,” University of Missisouri spokesperson Christopher Ave said, according to NBC News. “And clearly, in striving for an inclusive university, we must not exclude (or give impressions that we are excluding) individuals with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives.”
The event needed “to reflect that our campus is open and welcoming to all,” Ave added.
The Legion of Black Collegians said it stands ready to oppose further changes made to the group and its events.
“The Legion remains steadfast in combatting any further changes to our fundamental programming. We are looking into all avenues to NEVER allow this to happen again. If it does, rest assured the Legion will have nothing to do with it,” the statement read. “The erasure of the names and visibility of our events will continue to erode our presence on this campus, and we plan to do everything we can to divest from that. Please continue to stay educated on everything the Legion has to offer, and we’ll see you all at the BBQ.”
The student group was founded in 1969 by members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. alongside other Black students on campus. They created the organization in order to have a voice on campus after the song “Dixie” was sung at a football game in the fall of 1968, according to the university’s website. “Dixie” was originally created for a minstrel show in 1859 and became the Confederacy’s unofficial anthem during the Civil War, according to NPR.
The Legion of Black Collegians is encouraging students and faculty to attend this year’s annual barbecue.
“Although this is not the desired outcome, we still want the barbecue to remain a staple for incoming and returning Black students to make connections and find their space at Mizzou,” it said.
The event will be held on Aug. 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Gaines/Oldham Black Culture Center.